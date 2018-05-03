Pooches on Parade is more than a fashion-forward style show featuring human and canine models wearing fun, custom-made outfits. Hosted every other year by Fuzzy Friends Rescue, this event benefits the Angel Heart Medical Fund by raising much-needed financial support for sick or injured animals of the Waco community.
“We get many animals throughout the year that come to us with treatable medical problems,” said Betsy Robinson, founder of Fuzzy Friends Rescue, a no-kill shelter for abandoned or unwanted animals in need. This includes owner-surrendered pets with no place to live.
“At Fuzzy Friends, we don’t believe that heartworms or a broken leg are reasons to die,” Robinson said. “But when housing about 150 animals and you’re getting them in on a weekly basis, the medical costs add up and this event helps generate funds to give animals life-saving medical care.”
Pooches on Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on May 18 in Chisholm Hall of the Waco Convention Center. Guests can expect fun events designed specifically to raise money for Waco’s rescued animals.
Kendra Scott jewelry and accessories will be featured during in a trunk show with a portion of the sales benefiting Fuzzy Friends Rescue. Guests also can participate in a silent auction to bid on a variety of items.
Robinson said mystery boxes are new for this year. This addition gives attendees a chance to donate $50 without knowing what prize they’ll win. A Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $1,250 will be raffled.
Author Andrea Petty Burch will be on hand to sign copies of her book, “Lilly and Me.” Fittingly, the children’s book tells the story about a boy and the dog he adopts, and teaches young readers about caring for pets. Portions of her book sales at the event will go toward fundraising efforts.
Local photographer Charla Holmes of Holmes Photographic Art will sell photo packages for that day only, with proceeds benefitting Fuzzy Friends.
Unique Event
“Pooches on Parade is like no other event in Waco,” Robinson said. “If you like dogs and you like good food, this is the event for you. It’s fun and whimsical for a great cause."
Guests will dine on edible options — like an avocado bar — provided by Blanek’s Custom Catering, Robinson said. Musical guests for the event are Max Tooker and Lynette Allmon.
The style show starts at 12:15 p.m. after guests have a chance to bid on auction items and sip mimosas. G2 by Georgio’s will provide formalwear for the human models while the pooches on the catwalk show off custom-made fashions for the “Under the Big Top”-themed finale.
“Our guests are in store for such a great treat to see these outfits,” Robinson said. “These are really unique and one of a kind.”
Now in its 10th year, Pooches on Parade has featured elaborate costumes based upon the show’s various themes, from Mardi Gras to the Grooving ’60s. Such over-the-top designs are one reason the event is biennial, Robinson explained.
“It’s quite labor-intensive, with three scenes in the style show that equals about 90 outfits for the dogs,” she said. “And these are not outfits we can buy off the rack. There are wonderful ladies who donate time and energy to create these canine coutures.”
Robinson wanted to thank those who have donated their design and sewing talents throughout the years and continue to do so. Among them are her friend Lana Schmidt, who designs many of the outfits, and Lana’s mother, Ann Pietrzak, who makes and sews the costumes.
“We’re also very blessed with the great Jayne Fader, who is a professor in fashion design and merchandising at Baylor, and some of her students, who get to create their own designs for the finale theme design,” Robinson said.
For example, this year’s finale will involve costumes to represent such circus staples as trapeze artists, a strongman and the human cannonball.
Sally Askins, a faculty member of the Baylor University theater department, is another part of the costume team. Askins is working this year on clown outfits and tuxedos for the pups.
Robinson said seamstress and costumer Shirley Stelzer also plays a big role in helping clothe animals for the show.
“These ladies have been so wonderful to make these adorable outfits,” she said.
Medical Care
Susan Priest, president of the board for Fuzzy Friends Rescue, explained that the medical needs for animals at the facility are ongoing and range from common to extensive in nature.
“On any given day, we have approximately 150 animals in our care,” Priest said, adding that many of these are brought in from the city shelter. “We take them in because we can often help them medically, which is why the medical fund is so important.”
Common ailments include animals that are heartworm-positive and those with dental problems. Eye injuries also are familiar.
One example of a more costly procedure is when an animal has been injured from living on the streets.
“A couple of weeks ago we had a dog come in who had probably been run over by a car and the pelvis was completely fractured,” Priest said.
As for motivation to continue serving the needs of Waco’s rescued animals, Priest said she need look no further than the shelter’s founder.
Dedication
“(Robinson) amazes me every single day,” she said. “Over the 20 years we’ve been in existence, she knows and remembers who has modeled, and she remembers the animals and how they were adopted and to where. She definitely has a passion and a mind like a steel trap.”
Longtime friend Nell Hawkins, who has modeled for the style show for many years and hosted the event in earlier years, also commended Robinson for her dedication to animals in need.
“Betsy happens to be one of my best friends,” Hawkins said. “She asked me to get involved and it seemed like a great cause.”
In addition to hosting the event, Hawkins involves her own family whenever possible. One year, her granddaughter dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”
“And I was the good witch,” she said with a chuckle. “But nobody knew it was me.”
Hawkins said her pets are very important to her and her husband, so she is more than happy to animals in need.
“The older you get, the more important your furry friends are to you,” she said. “They are the light of our life and they give back more than they could ever take.”
More information about the Pooches on Parade Champagne Brunch and Runway Show is available on the Fuzzy Friends Rescue website. You can purchase raffle tickets, make a donation, see an updated list of facility needs and check out volunteer opportunities. The event also has a Facebook page with information.
Robinson encourages the community to plan ahead because tickets always sell out. She said this is a good problem because it shows that the people of Waco care about the cause she started more than 20 years ago.
“We cannot be a community of people who love only their own pet, and meanwhile their siblings are in shelters in precarious situations,” Robinson said. “They belong to all of us, and as moral and ethical people, we have a responsibility to help these animals because they cannot help themselves. The worst thing we can be is indifferent to their suffering.”
Pooches on Parade
What: Champagne brunch, silent auction, raffle and runway show benefiting the Angel Heart Medical Fund of Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
When, where: 11 a.m. May 18 in Chisholm Hall of the Waco Convention Center
Cost: Tickets start at $75; purchase online. Advance ticket sales only (none sold at the door).
More information: Call 714-2150 or go online at www.fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.