Filled with worry was widow Sue,
She didn’t know what she should do,
She barely kept the family fed,
Herself and daughters ripe to wed.
Near the truck stop she put a sign,
A simple message printed fine,
“I’ve got time and I’ve got money,
Bill, come home and be a honey.”
The doorbell rang within the day,
With Bills and Williams set to stay.
The daughters married one by one.
Sue thought her troubles were all done.
Except for something overlooked …
Money promised to husbands hooked.
Now Sue works for tips and thrills,
To live alone and pay her Bills.