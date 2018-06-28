The unhappiest man in the café,
Stood and yelled, sporting an evil grin,
“I want an all-American breakfast,
’Cause that’s the country I’m living in!”
“So, waitress, get me a cup of coffee,
Some bacon and eggs and make it quick.
Cook me a big plate of fluffy hotcakes,
Bring a pint of syrup warm and thick.”
The sassy young waitress came to serve him,
He mistook her for frightened and meek,
She did well to keep her comments civil,
Though her thoughts were bright red in her cheeks.
“Well, here is your Columbian coffee!
Here’s your Canadian bacon and eggs,
Hotcakes and syrup on a China plate,
Brought to you quick by Puerto Rican legs!”