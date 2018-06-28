Cheyne Magnusson grew up surfing in Hawaii and California, but now is bringing a “surf culture” to Central Texas.
Magnusson is the surf manager for the new BSR Surf Resort that opened to rave reviews in May.
“It was literally an overnight smash,” he said.
Unfortunately, it was shut down for repairs in early June because of a problem other wave parks also are experiencing with their liner systems, he said.
An extra 30 feet of concrete was added and other adjustments were made, he said. Magnusson said he hated that it was closed for a couple of weeks just as people were getting excited and booking sessions.
It was set to re-open in mid-June.
Born in San Diego, Magnusson's family moved to Lahaina, Maui, when he was 6 and surfing became a part of his life.
His first name is pronounced “Shane” and he was named after Australian surfer Cheyne Horan, even though his parents had no idea when he was born that he'd become a surfer.
Magnusson turned professional, was sponsored by Body Glove, and later joined the company to help with marketing and learn the business side of the industry.
“When I hit 30 I stopped surfing,” the 34-year-old said. “Competitive surfing is a young man’s sport. There is an expiration date.”
He said in 2013 he was privy to seeing American Wave Machines’ technology with a scale-model version of its PerfectSwell system that Barefoot Ski Ranch owner Stuart Parsons eventually purchased and brought to the cable park.
“I was impressed that it manipulates the water the way it breaks in the ocean,” Magnusson said.
His wife, Courtney, runs the surf pro shop. She books sessions, handling the schedule and being the point person for arrivals to the surf area.
They moved to Central Texas from California in March with their now-18-month-old daughter Sage. They are still learning the area, though they are living in a house on BSR property, which keeps them close to work.
“I love Texas, and Stuart's great,” Magnusson said. “He lets me surf all the time.”