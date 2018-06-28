Editor’s note: As hurricane season coincides with the summer months, local writer Linda Hammond shares this story of reaching out to victims of Hurricane Harvey last year.
Television footage graphically displayed the destruction. After days of the hurricane watch and warnings, Category 4 Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall at Port Aransas, on the evening of Aug. 25.
This water-gorged monster continued to wreak havoc, making two additional landfalls and stalling over the Gulf Coast for the next six days, spewing record rainfall. Flooding forced 39,000 people from their damaged or destroyed homes into shelters in Texas and Louisiana.
In the human realm, no measuring device exists to calculate the emotional trauma suffered by the storm victims. Staggering statistics can potentially paralyze action when one ponders a personal response to such devastation and need.
But that was not the case for one Waco man, Ron Barnett.
“Several days after Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast, I was overwhelmed with the suffering I knew my fellow Texans were going through,” Ron said. “My family had already begun making contributions to aid in the recovery effort, but I was convicted that as a Texas business owner, I needed to pull some of the weight too.”
Ron’s software company, Docpay, provides computer automated payment processing services for healthcare offices. As he made plans to attend the annual convention for the American Association of Dental Office Management Sept. 6-10 in Phoenix, he asked God to show him how to aid in the relief.
Exactly one week before the convention began, God answered his prayer with this thought as he got ready for work: Be willing to donate at least as much to help Houston as you spent in giveaway prizes for the convention.
After making that commitment, another idea filled his mind: Challenge the other vendors at the trade show to do the same.
Ron fired off an email to his contact at the organization hosting the show, told her what his small company was doing, and asked if she would be willing to help him encourage the other vendors to contribute as well.
She wrote back immediately, “We have been searching for the best way to respond to the crisis. Your email, Ron, challenged and encouraged us. We are on board 100 percent!”
Within hours the association sent an email blast to every vendor, quoting Ron’s challenge and giving participation instructions.
Ron was invited to speak at the vendors’ meeting at the beginning of the gathering, to encourage others. He invited approximately 120 exhibitors to stand together as part of a nation that has a big heart:
I would wager a guess that every single vendor in this room has clients in Texas and probably some in the areas that are now under water.
My small company will contribute an amount to hurricane relief that matches the several hundred dollars we spent in gifts for attendees of this Conference. I am throwing down the gauntlet and challenging all of you to match the cost of your AADOM freebies with a gift to help the storm victims. Already, one of my suppliers has met that challenge so that my original money is now doubled.
You may not be a big company either, but just like Teddy Roosevelt said, “Do what you can, with what you’ve got, wherever you are.”
Ron explained that the charitable group he had chosen to receive his contribution would apply 100 percent of the amount to direct relief and not to the organization’s payroll. He encouraged the donors to research and give wisely to the compassionate agency of their choice. He also expressed gratitude for the prayers and concerns offered for those ravaged by the storm.
A standing ovation followed Ron’s challenge.
“I knew I had struck a chord,” he said. “Over the next three days, vendor after vendor approached me, saying basically the same thing, ‘We might have done something anyway, but we also might not have ever gotten around to it if it hadn’t been for your challenge. Thank you for encouraging us to get off our duffs and do something.’ ”
Almost every vendor there sported a purple Harvey Challenge wristband by the end of the conference. The spirit of generosity and compassion seemed contagious and expanded even further.
As the convention unfolded, the attendees once again joined the nation in watching another catastrophic hurricane churn its way through the Caribbean, this time headed toward Florida. Category 5 Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history, whirled and battered its way across the West Indies before making landfall in the Florida Keys, Naples and Tampa on Sept. 10.
Irma paired with Harvey to earn the murky laurels of “the first time in 100 years that two Category 4 or larger hurricanes had hit the U.S. mainland.”
The conclusion of the AADOM Conference coincided with the Irma’s approach and landfall. Many Floridians were stranded in Phoenix because of closed airports and unknown, unsafe traveling conditions in Florida.
The generosity and compassion exhibited at the convention spilled over to the management of Phoenix hotels, many offering reduced rates for those forced to remain. The association once again rose to the occasion and collected funds to pay those hotel bills for their friends who were compelled to stay behind until the storm passed.
When asked if he knew the total amount contributed as a result of his individual obedience to God’s prompting, Ron replied, “I may never know the exact total that was given, but I do know that the gift of one vendor was $1 million — $5,000 (for) each of their 200 representatives in the Houston area.”
Ron recalled a similar principle and unexpected results in biblical times when one young boy offered what he had to Jesus: a lunch of five small barley loaves and two fish, hardly enough to feed a hungry crowd. However, Jesus took what was given, gave thanks to God for it, and fed 5,000 people.
“If God could take the gift of one boy and feed a multitude, He can take my one little contribution and multiply it thousands of times over as well,” Ron said. “God strengthened my faith in the process and helped many others — far more than I could have impacted by myself. This exciting blessing enabled me to witness firsthand the potential of one’s gift when offered to the highest power in service to others.”