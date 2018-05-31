Nicki and Jim Seidensticker truly are a match made for triathlons.
It was their love of doing Ironman triathlons that brought the two together, though it initially happened online.
“There is an Ironman Singles Facebook page,” Nicki said. “We both joined the page and Jim messaged me asking about Ironman Texas.”
For those unfamiliar with Ironman triathlons, they are long-distance events, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile (full marathon length) run. An Ironman 70.3 – which Waco will host in October — is half those distances.
The two met online on Dec. 9, 2013. Jim was living in Seattle while Nicki was in Waco. Seventeen days later, Jim came to Waco to visit on his first trip to Texas.
“Thankfully, neither one of us turned out to be a serial killer,” she joked. “We traveled back and forth to visit each other about once every six weeks with a few other adventures along the way.”
Ironman Texas in May 2014 was really fun, she said.
“He flew in from Seattle and I drove over to The Woodlands and we raced our first IM together,” she said. “In June 2014, Jim flew into D-FW and I picked him up and we road-tripped to North Carolina for a work conference for me.
“Nothing like 2,500 miles in the car together to solidify your relationship when you’ve only been dating for six months! In August, I flew up to Seattle and we raced Lake Stevens 70.3 together.”
The relationship grew and Jim moved to Waco on Sept. 19, 2014. Five days after that, they road-tripped to IM Chattanooga where Nicki raced her sixth Ironman.
“Poor Jim put a lot of miles on his car that week — driving down from Seattle and then all the way to Chattanooga,” she said.
Marriage was ultimately in the cards for them.
“One day Jim said, ‘I need to call and wish my parents a happy anniversary,’ ” Nicki recalled. “I said, ‘What? Today?’
“Yes, today.”
“Today is my parents’ anniversary, too!”
By a strange coincidence, both of their parents were married on Sept. 6. Jim’s parents were married in 1965 while Nicki’s tied the knot in 1969. Both couples are still married.
“So we decided we really had to get married on Sept. 6, which we did,” Nicki said about that date in 2016. “It was a Tuesday, but we didn’t care.”
Many Races
Their enjoyment of triathlons is evident. Nicki has competed in 13 Ironmans and 13 70.3 races since her first sprint in race in 2000 and her first Ironman in 2004, which was supposed to be a “one-and-done,” she said.
Jim has completed 12 Ironmans (with No. 13 in September at IM Chattanooga) and six 70.3 races. His first triathlon was in 2008, and later that year did the IM Wisconsin, which is still his favorite because he grew up in West Bend, Wisconsin.
They’ve done many sprint and Olympic-distance races as well.
Nicki will run her 10th TriWaco this July.
“I got on board when they started in 2009,” she said. “TriWaco is one of my favorites. It’s a fast course and it’s very well put on.
“It’s very spectator-friendly and always a ton of volunteers helping you out. It’s nice to see your friends who aren’t racing out there handing out water or medals at the finish line.”
Jim has done one TriWaco so far, but both are looking forward to the Ironman 70.3 in Waco this October.
“We are both super excited about the 70.3 coming to town,” Nicki said. “It’s really incredible the WTC (World Triathlon Corporation) has chosen our city for a race site. Can’t wait to race where we train every day!
“Triathlon is an expensive sport, so when you don’t have travel expenses and can sleep in your own bed before the race, it’s a win-win. The 70.3 is a really exciting thing for Waco and we are looking forward to showing our beautiful training ground to all the competitors.”
Nicki, a senior property underwriter for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co., where she’s worked for 17 years, said she signed up for her first triathlon as a way to keep in shape.
“I was going to the gym and running on the treadmill and that was kind of boring without a goal,” she said. “Type-A personality here! Now, I really enjoy all the camaraderie of racing with all the running and tri friends I’ve made along the way. We don’t go on vacation, we go on race-cations.
“Seriously, we joke about going on an actual vacation with no race involved. I don't remember the last one.”
Jim, a CT technologist at Providence Health Center, said a friend got him into his first triathlon.
“My original goal was to do all the IM races in North America,” he said. “It’s difficult to do as the races keep changing. A few that I’ve done are gone now and there are a few others came and went before I had the opportunity to do them. My new goal is to do all the IMs in the United States. After Chattanooga in September, I will only have two left.”
Beyond triathlon competitions and training, they occasionally ride mountain bikes and do some trail running.
“We both own golf clubs, but they just gather dust in the garage,” Nicki said.
Kona Qualification
Both are in their mid-40s and looking forward to competing in the World Championship Kona Ironman in Hawaii next year. It will be a first for both of them.
“We qualified through the Legacy Program, in which we completed 12 full Ironman races put on by the World Triathlon Corporation,” Nicki said. “We have been to Kona as spectators and they put on an incredible World Championship race. We are very excited about the opportunity to race in Kona with the best of the best.”
Back home, they enjoy hanging and training with other triathletes in the Waco Tri Club (about 110 members) and The Waco Striders running club (around 320 members).
The distance of an upcoming race determines how much they train.
“In training for long distance races, we try to get two to three swims, three bike and three runs a week,” Nicki said. “Sometimes two workouts a day. I will never love getting up at 4:30 a.m.
“Sometimes life gets in the way and you miss a workout here or there, but we are just age-groupers and not professional triathletes.”
Jim grew up as a swimmer, so that’s his favorite part of the triathlon, while running is his least favorite. It’s the opposite for Nicki.
“If someone is putting together a relay, Jim gets called to swim,” she said. “I’m pretty average at all three, so I don't get called. But, that’s kind of what I love about triathlon — you don’t have to be great at one of the three disciplines to be a good triathlete. I’m a jack of all trades, master of none.”
For the Enjoyment
Both said they rarely seek setting personal records when they race.
“It’s nice if it happens, but I don’t go looking for them,” Jim said. “I just try to have fun and make it to the finish line.”
“There are so many variables that go into triathlon,” Nicki added. “The difficulty of the course, the weather, your recent training. I think if you go into a race trying to PR, you just set yourself up for disappointment. My IM PR was completely unexpected — on a course that has 4 extra miles on the bike course.”
When considering their favorite race experience thus far, the pair said it was California’s IM Santa Rosa in 2017.
“This one was a different race as none of our other friends were racing with us, so it was just the two of us,” Nicki said. “We got into the water at the same time and then Jim was gone since he’s a much better swimmer.
“We didn't see each other on the bike, but on the run I saw him ahead of me a few times, but just couldn't catch him. Just past mile 25, I saw Jim sitting on the wall. I thought he was already finished, but he didn't have a medal, so I was very confused.
“It turns out he stopped to wait for me, so we could cross the finish line together. That last mile was LONG, but we finally got there to hear (announcer) Mike Reilly call us in as an ‘Ironman couple.’ ”