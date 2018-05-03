Cancer survivors Kevin Poynter and Gary Young are serving the 2018 American Cancer Society (ACS) Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball as its honorary chairs, lending their names and personal stories in an effort to raise awareness about testicular cancer and prostate cancer.
“We chose to designate our restricted gift to testicular and prostate cancers this year because they are both extremely treatable forms of cancer but they are not talked about in the way breast or ovarian cancers are discussed,” said Robyn Trippe, development manager for distinguished events with ACS in Waco. “With testicular cancer, this is usually diagnosed in young men and it’s a particularly taboo topic among this demographic.”
Indeed, Poynter, 54, who beat testicular cancer 25 years ago when he was living in Dallas, says most of the people he knows here in Waco don’t even know his story.
“There really aren’t a whole lot of people in my life now who know that I’ve had cancer,” said Poynter, a vice president at Independent Bank. “I think most people I see on a daily basis don’t know. When I was diagnosed in 1992, at that time, I had surgery followed by radiation therapy. The cancer never metastasized. I was cancer-free really after the surgery. I was really lucky. You have to pay attention to your body, and if something’s not right you have to tell your doctor about it.”
Diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer just last year, Young, 63, says he knew virtually nothing about prostate cancer when a routine physical revealed abnormally high PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels in his blood.
“I had to do a lot of learning on my own” said Young, vice president of Tymco, a Waco-area manufacturer of street sweepers. “It’s just not one of those things that a lot of people talk about; but I’m not bashful in that respect. I want people to know and understand and I try to educate them.”
With regard to his health, Young says, “so far, so good.”
“I have to go back for simple blood tests, just to check my PSA levels, which should remain at zero. I do that every three months, then after a year or so, it’s every six months. So, I’m optimistic.”
Trippe hopes that Poynter and Young, as this year’s honorary chairs, will help emphasize the importance of men’s health and the critical role that routine physicals serve in early detection.
“Gary and his family are dear friends and when we decided this year’s restricted gift would benefit prostate and testicular cancer research, he was the first person who came to mind as we thought about honorary chairs,” Trippe said.
“And Kevin has never really shared his story before, so we expect this will raise a great deal of awareness about the prevalence of these male cancers. When you can put a face on this disease, rather than just listing numbers and statistics, it really gets people’s attention.”