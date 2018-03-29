Sally Rae and I run The Waterin’ Hole Café, the best little diner in Heartbreak, Texas. We are located about 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s dissolute eateries, which actually serve raw fish and charge for it! Sally Rae and I met late in life and we love each other with a hungry spirit that angels envy. We have a sort of absolute trust in each other that defies age or mere body shape. This trust is our real constitution, our defining emotion.
Here in Heartbreak we rejoice in two things: the perfection of the beef we deep-fry, and that GPS somehow lost us off their charts. We are a town that deeply believes in all our traditions: welcoming strangers, hard work and a sort of spiritualism that embraces all races, all creeds, all people. Just don’t ask for handouts if you don’t need one.
Many years ago, when I was a young man I walked into a convenience store for a drink. The man behind the counter looked up and said, “I wondered when you were going to come dragging in.”
“What?” I responded.
“Your shift started 45 minutes ago. I’m tired of your coming in late.”
We were both confused, but it transpired that I looked a lot like someone else, the guy who ran on his own faulty clock.
This turned out to be the first time I was called to task for another’s actions. It was far from the last.
Shortly after my first marriage back in 1983, my lovely new wife answered the phone. I was talking with my new mother-in-law, trying to look my best, but secretly fearing all her years of ranching experience were going to be put to work turning me into a steer. You know, a fairly common new son-in-law neurosis.
Anyway, sweet wifey answers the phone. I couldn’t hear, but all the sweetness drained out of her face and I had a glimpse of the person I had selected to be married to in her post-menopausal years. It was frightening.
“David, you have bounced a check at Buy Right Groceries for $110.15! How COULD you?” (Tears and near-hysteria immediately followed. I later learned that she could do this at will, like when she got a speeding ticket. Once she even stopped a 747 from taking off by using this tactic, but that’s a different story.)
I got on the phone right then with Buy Right Groceries, and I promised to come in the next day.
Sure ’nuff, I was there bright and early in the morning. We quickly managed to establish that it was another variety of David L. M----- that bounced that check.
About a week later I got an angry letter from a hospital just outside Houston that one of my checks for $114.50 had bounced. By now I had some idea of what was going on, and in the process, I learned that it was for treatment of his wife, Susan. Well, I had a brand-new piece of paper that proved my wife’s name wasn’t Susan, so we settled up fairly amicably.
A few months passed. I got a call from Austin, from the Attorney General’s Office, from one Cynthia Balbaster, asking me about restitution for a bridge in Travis County I apparently burned after I got drunk. Now I was getting a little worried. I fessed up my driver’s license number and Social Security number pretty quick. She didn’t exactly say I was off the hook, but I got the idea that the jury was at least hung, so I felt a little better.
A year passed, and I got a phone call from Sheriff Harrison Wrench about a robbery at a Stop-and-Go way down in South Texas. It seems that mostly just beer had been stolen, but Sheriff Wrench had a singularly unforgiving tone to his voice. I mean, I’ve been thirsty enough to kill for a beer a few times, but never enough to rob for one.
Anyway, I immediately fessed up my vital statistics again. I also was willing to give him some credit card numbers, on the theory that most people dumb enough to commit armed robbery for beer are likely to have poor credit ratings. That Sheriff Wrench was down-right scary-sounding. I almost promised to vote Republican if he would let me off this one time, but he was gracious enough to say not to worry about it, he believed me. In his own way, he was kinder and more gullible than my mother-in-law, who had developed a sort of automatic squint when she looked at me.
Next, I started getting letters from the Louisiana Child Support Division. My, but they were prolific, just like my alter-ego, David L. M-----. Apparently, three different mothers (none named Susan) were claiming that he had fathered their children. Amounts ranged from $2,200 to $24,000 and change. Threats escalated accordingly. I got about 30 of these threat letters over a 10-year period.
Whenever I drive through Louisiana, I go EXACTLY the speed limit. I don’t want to spend a month in some back-water jail trying to get my paternity paperwork straightened out. I have written them several times and talked with them on the phone. I have repeatedly assured them that I have not fathered ANY children in Louisiana, that if I had, I would remember, ’cause that sort of think hardly ever escapes my attention. Still, the letters continued to come from time to time. It doesn’t help any that “David” or “Dave” was the third most common given name for about 10 years straight back when I was born.
All this has given me time to think about that other Dave. I know that 1) he feeds his family, 2) if his darlin’ get sick, he sees to her care, 3) he likes to party, drink beer, and he enjoys a bonfire, 4) he’s a family man, and 5) he likes to travel, 6) my ex-mother-in-law doesn’t like him, on principle.
I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I strongly suspect he never once voted Republican. Despite a few indecisions in his youth, he must have a certain charm and an eye for the ladies. Also, it seems a significant part of the world would like to hang him up by his toenails. In short, we have a lot in common. It’s a cruel, hard world out there.
So, one day I answer the phone. A sharp-sounding nasal voice said, “Are you David M-----.”
Reasonably enough I asked, “Who wants to know, who’s calling?”
“This is RPJM Inc. Hold the line.”
Now one of the things I hate more than practically anything is someone calling me and putting me on hold. It’s just rude. My blood pressure went up a little.
An equally rude male voice came on the line after letting me cool my heels for about a minute.
“Is this Dave M-----?” he asked in a short, abrupt way that sounded more like an accusation than a question.
“Who wants to know?” I repeated.
“This is RPJM, and again, are you David M-----?”
“What is RPJM? I asked. He mumbled something and said in a very no-nonsense sort of way, “ARE YOU DAVE? Why are you acting so covertly? Just answer my question right now!”
Well, as I saw it they sure weren’t calling to do me any favors. I figured it was a skip tracer. I figured I was about due to go off into a tale of hot checks, bridge burning and prolific, if indiscreet fatherhood. I also figured they would not believe a word of my denial unless I gave them my private data. By then I had learned a little discretion with whom I shared those numbers. Also, everything about this group set my teeth on edge. So I just answered, “Yea, I’m Dave, and you’ll never take me alive.” Then I hung up. Screw ‘em.
That day I made a guideline that became a rule, and finally a law: If I don’t know a number, I won’t answer it. I have an outdated, curmudgeonly point of view. I paid for it, so I decide how to use it.
I’ve lived a (mostly) honest life, raised a family and had troubles of my own. Why did I go and deflect for this other Dave? Well, I’ve had a few breaks along the way. Others, sometimes unknown to me, have shown me a bit of kindness and it went a long way to making my life better. I’ve also seen some self-righteous meanness, too. I don’t cherish an insult and I try to be forgiving, without becoming a darn fool.
By now, I have done a little internet research. Would you believe that there are 243 David M-----’s in the United States, and that 242 of us are upstanding citizens? So, if you ever meet one of us, the odds are 242:1 that he’s a pretty good fella. As for that other one, well, he’s probably wasted time if you’re looking for a party.
Now, if your ARE the OTHER Dave, the real hero of this little saga, please write me. I’ve got some of your mail.