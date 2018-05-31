“I’m Sally Rae and welcome, come on in The Waterin’ Hole Café. Folks, we got good chicken-fried steak and all the fixin’s! What brings you by Heartbreak? We’re just a little flyspeck of a town, but we like strangers. Come on in, have a seat anywhere.”
Sally Rae hustled around and fed her last customers before closing, 3 to 5 p.m. Tired from the day’s work, she went upstairs for her late lunch with Dave.
“Dave, supper’s ready. You know that book I’ve been reading about how to declutter a house? You know, the one that says, ‘if you don’t love it, let it go?’ Well, I was so motivated after chapter three that I decided to go through all the boxes on the top shelf in the spare bedroom closet. We haven’t loved that stuff since we moved in here. I went through most of the boxes and got rid of a lot of stuff with no problem. A lot of it was yours … just sayin’!.
“Then I came across the box of my grandmother’s stuff. I remember glancing at it when I first got it and all I saw was unfinished quilt tops. I wasn’t thrilled with that sort of thing back then. Granny held on to everything. When Granny died Momma divided the junk between my sisters and me. Of course, Momma got all the good stuff.
“Dave, are you listening?
“I pulled out the quilt tops and thought I might try doing something with them and then …
“Dave, this is important, I found the treasure underneath. Pass me a biscuit, hon. I found a sort of diary or scrapbook. It had lots of things written in it and some stuff poked out between the pages. I was so excited. It was like stepping back in time and seeing Granny Wright when she was someone else before she was my granny.
“Dave, she wrote poetry! The first one was like a mystery. Wait a minute, let me read it to you. It doesn’t have an exact date on it. She wrote: ‘After the school picnic, March, 1942.’ The title of the poem is
The Secret
I held a button close to me
It sparked love like no other.
It belongs to Colton James,
He got it from his mother.
“No, it wasn’t a dumb ol’ button. It was a secret. Don’t you see? It was Colton James’ belly button! They were making out! There were other little love poems. Some had doodles on them. She was 16 and in love!
“Then there was a sad little poem:
A Lost Jewel
(August 8, 1942)
A little life was lost to me,
In the barn
On a dark August night.
A tiny form of human life,
Without breath,
Near the kerosene light.
I would have named him Jewel James,
But, I guess,
It was not meant to be.
I tucked him in a little box.
He’s buried,
’Neath the old Myrtle tree.
I could have handled the scandal,
But then now,
There’s no belly to see.
Nobody will ever know it,
Only God,
And the angels, and me.
“How sad, Dave. From March to August she must have been about five months along when she miscarried the baby. Sounds like she kept all of this to herself. She was probably too afraid or ashamed to tell her folks or anyone else.
“Another poem makes me wonder if people in her town had suspicions. There’s a short little poem written on the back of a faded invitation. Evidently there was an organization call the ‘Homemakers Against Wayward Girls Society.’ The card was an invitation to come to a meeting to ‘purge the conscience and learn the respectful way to live like a proper lady.’ This little poem was written on the back of the card:
How arrogant to think you’re best,
To bathe in your self-righteousness,
And gaze from your society.
To pass the time by judging me.
“I guess I’m not the only one in Heartbreak that made a mistake once. I never knew this about her. It explains why she was so understanding when I was pregnant and unmarried.
“There were several WWII pamphlets about women taking a wartime job and information on metal and paper drives. There were several letters from soldiers and a poem about being supportive and encouraging to the troops. Dave, listen to this:
The United Effort
The family car is up on blocks,
No bumpers, tires, or gasoline,
A reclamation by the war,
Metal and rubber now redeemed.
No extra sugar or coffee,
Growing vegetables in the yard,
Oleo instead of butter,
Using stamps from a ration card.
These things we do for the soldiers,
As civilians, it’s not too tough,
We are to use a little less,
So our soldiers will have enough.
“There were a few things stuffed in the back of the book. I’d like to think it was the happy ending. There were just a few wedding pictures, some scraps of lace, a pressed flower and one last poem, dated 1945. She would have been 19 years old then. That was around the end of World War II. Let me read the poem to you. It’s called:”
Doing it Wright
I finally met a gentleman,
Who didn’t see faults or shame.
The greatest gift I got from him,
Was his love and his last name.
We married in a little Church,
My borrowed dress was off-white.
After years of being called wrong,
I’ll now be known as Mrs. Wright.
“And she signed it, ‘Mrs. Cecil Ray Wright’
“I never knew all this about my Granny Wright. I never appreciated that my granny was anything other than a grandmother. She had a full and interesting life! I wish I had of known all of this when she was still alive.
“There are several more poems, some that I don’t understand. But they meant something to her. I think she had a passionate heart.”
“I think you have a lot in common with your Granny” I said. “Did she ever get her poems published?”
“Only one, I think. There is a poem cut from a newspaper. Read this:”
Do No Haughty And Ruthless Malice
We grow among the populace,
Where we learn what’s right from wrong,
A tender spirit left condemned,
Bends stifled instead of strong.
Your conviction held me under,
Only reprimands were said.
I gasped for your understanding,
You made sure my pride was dead.
Still, I see you stand self-righteous,
As the decency guardrail,
Laud your good intentions and
Leave,
Yelling “You shall go to hell!”
Humanity has a duty,
To help, or leastwise do no harm.
If you don’t have a helping hand
Don’t be the one who breaks the arm.
“Being shamed and branded a ‘wayward girl’ in her hometown really hurt her. She got more confident after she got married, but the scars were deep enough that when she sent this poem to the The Heartbreak Hustler, she sent it anonymously.
“Then how do you know she wrote it?”
“She owned it in the third stanza. Look. See her name?”
* * *
That night, the last customer left The Waterin’ Hole and Sally Rae went to bed pretty quickly. The day’s work had done her in.
I looked in and I saw her sweet face, sleeping in our bed. When I blew into Heartbreak all those years ago, I was a hurt man myself. From that I graduated to being a failed goat farmer, but luck and a good woman had restored me.
I could see what the casual tourist would see: a dusty, seedy, flyspeck of a town, my sweet Sally Rae’s callouses and wrinkles, the first gray hairs starting to appear … but I also saw the love of a good woman, the work ethic of honest citizens living the traditional life, without the airs and artifice of the big city ways I had left behind.
Sally Rae’s grandmother added another layer to this beauty, women whose only answer to harsh judgment was quiet resolve, women who could never hope for appreciation but never let it blemish their love, women carried forward through the generations with an unappreciated courage through all their generations, and those to come.