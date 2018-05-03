Sally Rae and I run a little place, The Waterin’ Hole Café. We sleep next door in the old row of rundown buildings that make up Main Street of Heartbreak, Texas, just 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s degenerate sushi bars. We sell honest fried steaks for a living, or, we try to. We were so anointed in eau d’skunk that I doubted anyone would be on Main Street that day. If they did, they would lose their appetites.
It was sometime past midnight. Sally Rae and I were all spooned up, sound asleep, our open window sending in a light breeze. My first consciousness of something gone wrong was Li’l’ Billy’s cry. Seconds later, Sally Rae sat straight up and barfed on my feet.
I’m a loyal husband. I seconded her move. I sat up and ralphed on her all over her back. No one had to say anything. We all thought the same thing: Skunk!
First things first. Since Sally Rae had to shower and change the bed, I went down to see to our (unusual) adopted son, Li’l’ Billy.
Lil’l’ Billy hadn’t puked, but he had expelled from his lower quarters. “Daddy Dave,” he cried, “Hell is empty and all the devils are here!”
“It’s OK, son. I will help you.”
“If you have tears, prepare to shed them now!” he said, crying in the humiliation of his soiled sheets and PJs.
I thrust him into the shower — at age 6, he could wash himself. I got busy changing his sheets, but I was worried. He had lapsed back into Shakespeare. My poor, special boy had an earlier life of unusual trauma. When he was upset, he lost his own words and regressed to quotations. Tonight, he was bogged down in Elizabethan English; not a good sign.
Anyway, we aired out the house. Our old dog, Bandit, was the trigger of our troubles. Bandit slept inside nowadays. His limp turned out to be bone cancer. I medicated him as heavily as Doc Sam, our town veterinarian, would allow. Bandit took right to hospice care. He loved sleeping inside on our leather couch.
Tonight, he looked up at me with truly woeful eyes, pleading to me to get the stink off him. If he could have talked, he would have been quoting Shakespeare, too. All I could do that moment was drag his stinking self back to an outside shelter.
I figured out the problem pretty quickly; an old boar skunk must have tried a shortcut from the ravine that skirted our town on his nightly walk to Heartbreak Lake. The problem is, skunks are both dim-witted and incredibly stubborn. Having done it once, he would keep on doing it until something stopped him.
I ducked back in and dried off Li’l’ Billy. I figured I would have to burn the leather couch, several towels and goodness knows how many sheets, curtains and such to ever really get rid of the stench.
I tried to comfort Li’l’ Billy. “Son, sometimes skunks happen. You’ll be fine. We’ll get this great stink taken care of in a few days.”
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he replied, his little high voice filled with resignation. “What’s done cannot be undone.”
“No, son, we’ll get rid of this awful odor, but for now we must ‘endeavor to persevere.’” I had a few quotes of my own, and “endeavor to persevere” was practically a family mantra down here in Heartbreak.
Back upstairs, Sally Rae had gathered several cans of tomato juice. She used it like a combination shampoo and body wash. It helped, I think. I was so covered in skunk stink that I was a little dizzy myself.
“How is Li’l’ Billy doing?” she asked.
“He’s shaken, stinks to high hell, but he’ll make it.”
“A wise father knows his own child,” she answered. Even Sally Rae was shaken. I remembered who gave Li’l’ Billy his first book of Shakespeare.
Anyway, we got Li’l’ Billy off to school. The Cedar Choppers make up most of our morning trade. They didn’t seem to notice our underlying stench. Hygiene is not their strong point, and for once I was grateful for their general stinkiness.
Down the street we had some newcomers. They looked like the sorts to hang out with Johnny Redink, our town tattoo artist. They set up an open-air tent at the end of the street, right next to the other end of the ravine, and they sold funny-looking glass pipes, beads and breakfast tacos. They put up a sign that read “Hollywood Café.”
Now I got nothing against newcomers, but that last item sort of cut into our trade. The Watering Hole Café didn’t have a very big profit margin to begin with. Starting the morning we got skunked, our breakfast trade started to lighten.
The Hollywood Café featured a “Marilyn Monroe” sandwich with two really big chicken breasts sort of hanging out of the bread, covered in mayonnaise. Their “John Wayne” had a full pound of nearly raw beef and horseradish. They had a “John Wilts Booth” salad featuring wilted spinach they said was a real killer.
You get the idea, bad humor and oversized portions that were going to drive The Waterin’ Hole into closing if they kept it up. For reasons of simple decorum, I shall decline to describe their “Monica Lewinsky” and so on.
It was run by Manny and Missy Travestii, as shady a pair as I ever laid eyes on. Now I say again, I got nothing against circus people and gypsies, but these were real fly-by-night, take the-money-and-run-sorts people. As I saw it, it was my family’s fortunes they were taking and I didn’t plan on running.
It set me thinking. “Some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall.” I was going to have to get Shakespearean on them.
Now, if things weren’t bad enough, it was an election year. A public debate was arraigned between Vito McCullough and Parker “Hot Tar” Chamberlin.
Vito was the challenger; he described himself as “Not so much a Democrat as a Progressive,” — whatever that meant. He had a great big smile. Darn, Vito had such big teeth I was afraid to get too close, for fear he might bite me!
He had movie-star good looks; his hair was a little too long and messy, but it’s a funny thing. No matter how much his hair blew around, it settled down into very deliberate waves again without his so much as brushing it out of his eyes. He had a pretty young wife who reminded me of the Marilyn Monroe sandwich, and she carried a little new baby so cute that he needed to be on a Gerber label.
The Republican incumbent, Parker “Hot Tar” Chamberlin, was bald underneath his white Stetson; he had wrinkles that probably dated back to the WPA. Old Hot Tar earned his name by being responsible for most of the roads that were paved in our county. Now, this was a plus and a minus at the same time. Whenever a person hit a chug-hole, kids in the car would all shout, “Hit a Hot Tar!”
Still, if you lived a half-mile off the pavement, $500 and a bottle of Jack Daniels would usually get your driveway paved if you asked just right. He fit into the “better a witty fool than a foolish wit” category.
The debate opened with the challenger, Vito.
“I’ll open our schools, I’ll open our children’s minds, I’ll open our hearts! New horizons, prospects for prosperity, and decent wages for all!” He went on in this way for 45 minutes, but I couldn’t suss one solid promise out of anything he said except that if we voted him in we would all wake up richer and wiser than we ever imagined. Still, he had a right winning way about him. I really wondered what Hot Tar could do to top him. Vito was making real inroads.
Meanwhile, Manny and Missy served sandwich after sandwich to the hungry crowd. Talk about inroads! The Waterin’ Hole smelled bad, and it was empty as our prospects for the future.
I called Sally Rae, who sat with Li’l’ Billy back at our empty café.
“Darlin,’ we got a real problem. Break out all those paper cups that have ‘The Waterin’ Hole’ printed on them. Bring down free ice tea. Trust me on this; we got a real problem.”
Vito eventually ran down. He thanked everyone for their time and asked for their vote. Right on cue, his little perfect baby let out a big burp and everyone laughed and smiled. It looked grim for the old guard.
Finally, just as Sally Rae arrived and started passing out the iced tea, old Hot Tar stood up. I noticed a barbecue stain on his jeans, and a slight limp as he stepped toward the microphone.
For a solid minute he stood there, making eye contact with all his familiar faces. He could not have been more serious-looking than Davy Crockett that moment at the Alamo when he realized he should have stayed in Tennessee.
Slowly and steadily, Hot Tar raised his arm toward Vito.
“Lib-rhal!”
“Evo-lutionist!”
“And I have it on good authority that his wife is a practicing Thes-ian! And he don’t even care!”
With that, he abruptly sat back down. His gravelly voice invoked visions of God (or even John Wayne) on Judgment Day.
One person started to clap, then another and another until everyone there joined in. Then they started to cheer.
Vito and his pretty wife quietly disappeared.
Sally Rae walked up, all her ice tea given away.
“Dave, I missed it. What just happened?”
“Hot Tar skunked Vito. It wasn’t a pretty sight. Let’s go home.”
About 2:30 that morning, I was set up with my night vision goggles and my shotgun at the ravine, the one behind the tent that made up the Hollywood Café. The Travestiis were asleep in their trailer, right next to their tent.
Sure enough, Old Stinky came out of a hole and started his nightly stroll toward Heartbreak Lake, the same stroll that included a walk through my backyard. I took aim. I have nothing against skunks or gypsies, or whatever, but I do protect my own turf.
“Blam!”
Then I ran — well, as fast as an arthritic, pot-bellied former rancher can run. I ran upwind, but I could feel the stink rising up behind me, like the overwhelming storm that sank the Spanish Armada.
The next morning, business was back to normal.