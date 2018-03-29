Nerello Mascalese (pronounced nair-e-lo maysk-a-laysa) is an indigenous volcanic grape so old it can be traced back many centuries, including the centuries-old vines and vineyards. The grape is heralded as the most representative of the beautiful and mystical island of Sicily. Nerello Mascalese is to Sicily what Shiraz is to Australia and Malbec is to Argentina.
Sicily is the largest and most important island in the Mediterranean. The island divides the sea into two parts, east and west, forming a gateway as well as a barrier. Sicilian genetic legacy is a diverse one with 17 different peoples inhabiting the island dating back to 10,000 B.C. The language is diverse as well, changing throughout the island. You can find dialects mixed with Arabic, Greek, Albanian and Norman down to French and Spanish.
My grandmother used to say that the Italian spoken today on the mainland was “opera Italian.” The Sicilian language does not translate to it. The inland provinces do not change much, so the language stays the same, but in the coastal cities you will find the Italian language more prominent from transient people moving there where jobs are more plentiful.
The Phoenicians inhabited Sicily from 11 B.C., until the Greeks conquered them around 8 B.C. It was during the Greek colonization that grapes were introduced and planted in the plains of Catania and hills of the volcano Mount Etna — that is still active to this day. By 728 B.C., grapes had been planted on the coastal lands of Calabria and Naxos and inland. The Greeks taught the cutting cultivation technique to the native tribes and immigrants, as well as bringing the cult of Dionysus, the god of wine.
Throughout the island you will find the beautiful remains of Greek temples and cities that protrude out of the hills into the most breathtaking blue skies and deep blue seas. Agrigento is one of the most prominent destinations to visit these ruins, yet most visitors fail to know about the ancient garden of the Kolymbetra. It is a true oasis that was built by the defeated Carthaginians for the Greeks. It has a manmade lake that was filled with flowers and plants, freshwater fish and swans, and the lake was also used as a water reserve with its still-active ancient water channels.
The Moors made it the beautiful garden it is after they colonized the island, bringing more beautiful trees and plants. It is here you will see ancient olive trees and orchards. A cool and reflective garden was a place to visit after a hot day at the temples.
The Romans conquered the Greeks, and it was under the Romans where commerce and agriculture began to thrive. The Nerello Mascalese thrived as well and spread throughout the island.
The Arabs came next, but they did not wipe out the vineyards as common belief has been. The Arabs did, however, minimize the grapes and the vineyards’ growth. It is around Etna where the Nerello Mascalese grape and its sister, Nerello Capuccio, continued to grow during this time, evolving and most of all surviving the harsh conditions surrounding the volcano. The grape grows best in the volatile temperatures and sandy soils, along with lava eruptions.
All throughout the island’s diverse denominations, the grapes were handed down and not destroyed. To this day, you can look up the hills of Mount Etna, or across the plains of Cantania and see the ancient terraced stone walls of the vineyards with the shrubby, gnarly bush vines that are as old 250 years. These vines are as pure as a rootstock can ever hope to be, and very diverse in taste from one hectare to another. Most importantly, they are disease-resistant. None of these ancient vineyards are in a geometric form as the modern ones of today are. They are grown in the albarello method, like a bush, with the vineyards burying offshoots while on the vine, to root itself again, filling gaps in. These ancient vines are still harvested by hand on the often treacherous hillsides.
Finally, after centuries, Sicily recognized its first DOC (Italian for “Controlled Designation of Origin) Etna, in 1968.
Nerello Mascalese is often considered as the better Pinot Noir (gasp!). The grapes have a thick skin and are a ruby red in color, high with fruit flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry, floral notes, medium body, medium tannins, medium to high acidity, as well as medium alcohol. The grape also possesses spicy traces of vanilla, tobacco, black tea, volcanic soil and licorice.
Sicily has many ancient grapes still grown, both red and white. Many of these are just available in local markets, and by local, I mean produced in the market itself in vats that you take your container in and fill, pay and go home.
They rarely tell you what is in it; it is just the kitchen sink most times, sometimes not, but boy-oh-boy are they ever delicious! My dad laughed at me coming back to the villa with an armload of water bottles filled with wine. Until we tried it. After that, I am fairly confident that my family emptied the vats while there on our last reunion. (It’s been too long, family! Time to get back, hint, hint.)
Winery in Review
Gambino Vini is on the island of Sicily perched on the side of Mount Etna, an active volcano, and off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. The winery is set 2,625 above sea level with sunny and arid terraced vines. Gambino Vini is a model showcase for what the optimal high altitudes bring to the grapes’ superior quality.
Francesco Raciti is the owner and winemaker, learning everything from his father, Vittorio. The winery is named after Francesco’s mother Maria’s maiden name, Gambino. Quality grapes is the winery’s priority, not mass production. His philosophy is “wine equals a mix of knowledge and generation.”
Gambino is an organic vineyard, and hand-harvested yearly, has it has been for generations.
The volcano is active, playing a huge effect on the surrounding terroirs (the environmental conditions such as soil and climate that give grapes their unique flavor and aroma). Each lava eruption transports nutrients to the vines. The volcanic ash and rock help the vines absorb water and nutrients, including rich mineral salts that naturally supply an equilibrated sugar content of the grapes, as well as the proper relation between acids and alcohol. The high altitude helps the grapes retain acidity.
Raciti maintains that while the region isn’t always easy, it is “an interpretation made up of experience, contingency and long-sightedness.”
Gambino wines may be ordered through www.gambinowinery.com or www.wanderlustwines.com (the official U.S. importer and distributor). I received mine in about five business days with no problems. Quantities are limited, so if you like it, don’t hesitate to order more soon.
Wines in Review
Tifeo Etna Rosso
Decanted, this wine crimson red wine showed packed ripe cherries, plums and a hint of figs; mid-palate, it had mushrooms and tea ending with a nice swirl of spicy vanilla notes. Great acidity throughout.
Its blend of ancient grapes is Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Capuccio.
Pair with linguini and clams, grilled eggplant and zucchini, quail, beef or pork.
Cost is $34.99.
Tifeo Etna Bianco
Slightly chilled to keep the bouquet and flavors optimal, this wine is light in color with a floral bouquet hinting at spring flowers followed by lots of citrus, including green apple, kiwi and melon, but kept light on its feet with the beautiful minerals from the lava rock showing through for a crisp finish.
Its blend of ancient grapes is Carricante and Catarratto.
Pair with all seafood, chicken, light pastas and white cheeses.
Cost is $29.99.