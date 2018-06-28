Good old summertime is finally here! So let’s get outdoors and have some fun, and what better way than getting in the car and taking a road trip?
Whether you choose to explore our state, or the United States, I’ve assembled a great list of fun festivals all around with local wineries to visit while there, too. To get information on any festival, you can Google the name of the festival, or go to www.traveltexas.com.
Instead of me writing a wine in review this month, I want you to get out and choose new wines, and be a part of the fun. Then, send me your own thoughts about the winery, the food and your favorite experience and I’ll do an article on them — even if it is not one of these listed.
Several festivals are not mentioned, and there are always smaller wine gatherings around the state. The writeup does not have to be technical at all, or feel free to go all out if you want.
Send everything, including pictures if you have some, to lorriedicorte@gmail.com. Everything is due by Aug. 20 if you want to be included. It’s summer! Join me in the fun. I’m looking forward to hearing from everyone.
Cheers!
Texas Festivals
July 6-7: Edinburg
Texas Cook ’Em High Steaks — Texans and steaks, need I say more? Great trip way down south to the Rio Grande Valley.
Winery: Jaber Estate Winery, featuring Black Spanish and Blanc Du Bois grapes
July 7: Wimberley
Big Scoop Ice Cream Festival — Enjoy cold, frozen treats, entertainment and old-fashioned summer fun. This benefits Camp Good Sam.
Wineries: Wimberley Valley Winery, standard reds and whites, in addition to fruit wines. It has an extensive award-winning portfolio.
Bella Vista Ranch, featuring Viognier, Cabernet Franc and Syrah. It also grows its own olives and produces a line of fabulous olive oils.
July 13-14: Lampasas
Spring Ho Hot as Hell BBQ Cookoff — Teams from all over Texas prepare everything from appetizers to brisket, pork ribs, chicken and more.
Wineries: Texas Legato, featuring Malbec, Petite Sirah, Cabernet, blueberry, blackberry and a blueberry chocolate port. Texas Legato will be hosting its crawfish boil on Aug. 21.
Pillar Bluff Vineyards, featuring Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot Noir, ports, White Merlot, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, Chardonnay and Muscat Canelli.
July 14: Weatherford
Parker County Peach Festival — We Texans love our peaches! Everything from peach cobbler and peach ice cream to peach juleps and peach tea. Historic downtown square will be filled with hundreds of vendors, live music all day and food.
Wineries: Thistleridge Ranch, featuring Chardonnay, Shiraz and Zinfandels.
Sweet Springs, featuring Blanc Du Bois, fruit wines and Merlot.
July 14: McDade
McDade Watermelon Festival — prize watermelons, car show, grand parade, music, food and more.
Wineries: Colorado River Winery (Bastrop), featuring Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, Tempranillo, Merlot and Pinot Noir.
Blessed Bee, featuring mead wine, but also has a really nice cafe with gourmet coffees, teas and light foods.
July 21: Friona
Cheeseburger Festival — Family-friendly festival featuring America's favorite sandwich. Vendors, live music, games and more.
Winery: There isn't a winery here, just vineyards. However, there are wineries along the way in all directions.
Grape stomps are starting to post, so far only Pedernales Cellars (Aug. 11) and Becker Vineyards (Aug. 25) have listed theirs.
Out of State Festivals
July 11-15: Chicago
Taste of Chicago — Literally hundreds of restaurants and chefs converge on downtown. This is one big festival.
July 13-15: Watkins Glen, New York
Finger Lakes Wine Festival — More than 200 wineries showcase their finest. Foods and music round it out. If you want to experience this one, book now. It’s selling out in accommodations. Awesome event where you will taste grapes you’ve not heard of.
July 17-22: New Orleans
Tales of the Cocktail — This is more industry-oriented, so bartenders, restaurant managers, etc., would greatly benefit from this one, But the public is invited, and there’s just a ton of great seminars and professional tastings of every kind here. If you're looking to complete your WSET II … there’s an exam here, too. Go online and see the hundreds of events with this one.
July 20-29: Napa Valley, California
Festival Napa Valley — The creme de la creme is here. There are days upon days at wineries, museums, performing art centers, just full of top-name performers from opera to rock ’n’ roll spread out among the finest of wineries. It is a do-not-miss event where you can rub elbows with the best in the industry.
Aug. 1: Rockland, Maine
Maine Lobster Festival — Hello, seafood lovers! All things seafood and claws, music and more. It’s a big event with really pleasant weather to beat the Texas heat, too.
Aug. 26-27: Los Angeles
Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival — One of the most important ones to attend if you have to choose. It will have the most serious wine tasting, and the foods are outstanding. Get your tickets very soon.
Sept. 10-15: Bardstown, Kentucky
Kentucky Bourbon Festival — I can't leave this one off even though it happens after summer. You will definitely walk away appreciating bourbon like you never thought before. Just about every distillery with every product will be on hand. It’s a really fun event.