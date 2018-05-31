Good ol’ summertime is finally here. It is the time when we can put our heavy reds down and enjoy a cool refreshing glass of vino.
One of the most refreshing summer wines that is produced in Spain is the Albariño — a grape indigenous to the Iberian Peninsula that is high in acidity and has one of the most enticing crisp, fresh citrus notes, melons and peaches, and a hint of the Atlantic saltiness that a white wine could ever offer. All these tasting notes also equate to a perfect seafood pairing.
The Rías Baixas sub-region, Val do Salnés, located on the Atlantic coast is known as the birthplace for the Albariño grape. Val do Salnés has the oldest vines and largest concentration of the varietal. This greenbelt of Spain is more indicative of Ireland with cooler temps averaging just 55 degrees and it is wet most of the year.
Because of the heavy wet weather, these vines are grown on granite trellises that resemble pergolas. The vines are widely spaced and look like canopied trees around 7 feet in height so that the maximum amount of breeze flows through to prevent mildew while promoting even ripening of the grapes. Hand harvesting is carefully done by reaching overhead while cutting the dangling clusters into small 40-pound crates.
While winemaking in Rías Baixas can be dated back to approximately the 5th century and the Romans, it is only since the 1980s that the region has established itself as an international wine producer through the official DO (Designation of Origin) of Albariño.
There has been much debate on whether or not the grape is native, but today’s prevailing theory is that it is native based on its ability to thrive in the regions challenging conditions. Albariño accounts for 90 percent of grape plantings throughout the region.
Internationally the grape is starting to show up in other places like California, New Zealand, Texas, Brazil and Argentina, based on the grape’s similarity to Pinot Gris, Chenin Blanc and drier Rieslings. Each climate and soil is the indicator on taste profiles.
Warmer regions lend flavor profiles such as mangos, nectarines and apricots, and lower acid levels overall.
Cooler regions have more noticeable lime and lemons, grapefruits and higher acidity levels.
The deep granite soils of the Texas Hill Country regions are an ideal place to grow this grape and have shown much promise.
One thing that sets the Spanish apart is that they purposefully choose to use the wild, native yeasts found in the vineyards. While this can be a challenging method, the results are a more authentic reflection of the terroir.
Barrel fermentation and aging is primarily not done, unless it is a year of over ripeness.
Likewise, malolactic fermentation is usually halted to preserve the wine’s crisp character it is noted for. Only if a winemaker wants a softer, more rounded style meant for aging is malolactic fermentation done completely or partially.
Albariño is produced with an extended contact on the lees, and is now a practice widely done in the region to help with its freshness until bottling.
Prior to bottling, all vats of wine are sampled by a tasting committee to ensure quality control in order to bear the official Rías Briaxas label.
Drink these wines when they are young; within 16 months of harvest is best. While these wines are crisp and vibrant, they are fragile to a fault and typically do not age well. What is perfect at 16 months, turns wheaty and stale within a few years.
Enjoy these wines with these regional cuisine recipes:
Sole with Albariño Sauce
(from riasbaixaswines.com)
Makes 2 servings
- 2 whole sole
- ½ onion
- bay leaves
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 glass of Albariño wine
- olive oil
- freshly squeezed lemon juice
- salt
Clean the sole, cut the fillets and set the bones aside. In a pan, mix the fish bones with 1 glass of Albariño wine, half an onion, 1 bay leaf and 1 clove of garlic and gently cook on low for 15 minutes before draining through a sieve.
Put the fillets in the oven with a few drops of oil and lemon juice. Let them cook for 5 minutes on medium heat and then pour over the Albariño stock.
When the stock starts to simmer, remove the fish from the oven and serve.
Rice with Lobster
(from riasbaixaswines.com)
Makes 4 servings
- 2 lobsters (male) of approx. 450 g
- 10 mussels
- 350 g of Bomba rice (Note: This is a short-grain white rice, used in paella dishes.)
- 2 shallots
- 1 red pepper
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 leeks
- ½ chili or cayenne peppers, to taste
- white wine
- olive oil
- salt
Remove the heads from the lobsters, being careful not to lose any of the liquids from inside. Fry the heads in oil and the leeks and chopped tomatoes. Squeeze the heads to get out all the juice. Add the white wine and allow it to reduce. Cover the water and boil for 30 minutes.
Poach the chopped shallots and garlic and add the chili pepper, chopped into rings. Add the rice and turn up the heat. Add the stock made with the heads and the liquids from the lobster and boil for 12 minutes. Make sure that the liquid does not completely evaporate since you want the rice to be moist.
Add the mussels, thoroughly cleaned, and the chopped lobster tails. As soon as the mussels begin to open up, take them out of the mixture, remove one side of the shell and add them back to the pan. Make sure all of the ingredients are cooked through, then allow to cool slightly before serving.
Burgan’s Albariño
by Martin Codax
Region: DO Rías Baixas — Val do Salnés
Price: $16.99 (at Total Wine and More)
Description: Bright straw color with a unique fruity aroma with ripe apples, apricots and peaches. The palate is rich, mellow and well balanced. Juicy flavors with clean acidity linger on the long mineral finish.
Val do Sosego Albariño
Region: DO Rías Baixas — Galicia
Price: $24 (at Total Wine and More)
Description: Citrus and peaches and lees on the nose. Round and juicy with nice peach and melon flavors finishing with a hint of white pepper.