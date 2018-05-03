FICTION
Crimson Lake
By Candice Fox
Set in Queensland, Australia, this contemporary crime thriller is perfect for readers of authors like James Patterson, Harlan Coben, Lisa Gardner and Tana French. Six minutes in the wrong place at the wrong time ― that’s all it took to ruin Sydney detective Ted Conkaffey’s life. Accused but not convicted of a brutal abduction, Ted is free man and public enemy No. 1. Maintaining his innocence, he flees north to keep a low profile amidst the croc-infested wetlands of Crimson Lake. There, Ted’s lawyer introduces him to eccentric private investigator Amanda Pharrell, a convicted murderer. Ted agrees to help with her investigation, a case full of deception and obsession.
Hurricane Season
By Lauren K. Denton
Betsy and Ty Franklin, owners of Franklin Dairy Farm in southern Alabama, have abandoned the idea of children of their own. Then Betsy’s free-spirited sister, Jenna, drops off her two young daughters for “just two weeks.” As time goes by, Betsy and Ty revel in having the girls in their home. Attending an art retreat 400 miles away, Jenna finally has time and energy to focus on her photography. She wonders how this can fit in with life back home as a single mother. When Hurricane Ingrid hits the Alabama coast, Jenna must make a decision that will change her family’s future, as Betsy and Ty try to protect their farm and their hearts.
Fade to Black: A Doug Brock Thriller
By David Rosenfelt
In this thrilling sequel to “Blackout,” New Jersey state police officer Doug Brock has been busy rebuilding his life after getting shot in the line of duty. He’s reunited with his fiancé and he hopes to recover his memories with the help of an amnesia support group. A fellow group member, Sean Conner, approaches Doug about a discovery he made in his attic, a scrapbook of a murder victim. He does not recollect her identity or why he thinks she is a murder victim. Doug agrees to help and soon discovers he had a personal connection to this case; suddenly, he’s questioning everything he thought he knew about the case, about Sean, and about his own past.
The Forgotten Road
By Richard Paul Evans
In this second novel in a trilogy from Richard Paul Evans, Chicago celebrity Charles James is supposed to be dead. Everyone believes he was killed in a fiery plane crash. Escaping death has brought Charles some clarity: the money, the fame, the fast cars — none of it was making him happy. Only when he was married to his ex-wife Monica was he happy. Charles decides to embark on an epic quest: He will walk the entire length of Route 66, from Chicago to California, where he hopes to convince Monica to give him another shot. Along the way he meets people who change his perspective. But will his transformation be enough?
The Escape Artist
By Brad Meltzer
Nola’s body was found on a plane that mysteriously crashed as it left a secret military base in the Alaskan wilderness. Her commanding officer verifies she’s dead. But Jim “Zig” Zigarowski who is the mortician on a top-secret missions at Dover Air Force Base discovers she is alive. On her last mission, Nola saw something nobody was supposed to see, earning her an enemy who will do whatever it takes to keep Nola quiet. Together, Nola and Zig will either reveal a sleight of hand being played at the highest levels of power or die trying to uncover the US Army's most mysterious secret that traces back through history to the greatest escape artist of all: Harry Houdini.
NONFICTION
My Days: Happy and Otherwise
By Marion Ross
For 11 seasons, Marion Ross was head of one of America’s favorite television households. Before she was affectionately known to millions as “Mrs. C,” the “Happy Days” mom, Ross began her career as a Paramount starlet being in the company of such luminaries as Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Noel Coward, yet always feeling the Hollywood outsider. In this warm and candid memoir, filled with loving recollections from the award-winning “Happy Days” team, Ross shares what it was like to be a starry-eyed young girl with dreams in poor, rural Minnesota, and the resilience, sacrifices and determination it took to make them come true.
Rescue, Restore, Redecorate: Amy Howard’s Guide to Refinishing Furniture and Accessories
By Amy Howard
Whether you dream of restoring an heirloom to its former beauty, or just want to modernize a flea market treasure, Amy Howard has the design and refinishing secrets you need. Here are all the furniture finishing recipes, techniques and tips that have made Howard’s beloved classes sold-out success stories, and made Howard herself the go-to guru of refinishing and “use what you have” redecorating. You will learn a treasure trove of techniques, as Howard shares before-and-after makeovers from her studio and offers impeccable step-by-step instruction.
Young Washington: How Wilderness and War Forged America’s Founding Father
By Peter Stark
Two decades before he led America to independence, George Washington was a flailing young soldier serving the British Empire in the vast wilderness of the Ohio Valley. Naïve and self-absorbed, the 22-year-old officer accidentally ignited the French and Indian War — a conflict that opened colonists to the possibility of an American Revolution. Enduring terrifying summer storms and subzero winters in this conflict imparted resilience and self-reliance, helping prepare Washington for what he would one day face at Valley Forge.
The Perfect Scoop, Revised and Updated: 200 Recipes for Ice Creams, Sorbets, Gelatos, Granitas, and Sweet Accompaniments
By David Lebovitz
In this updated edition of the best-selling ice cream book, a dozen new recipes, a fresh design, and all-new photography are featured. Lebovitz’s frozen favorites range from classic (Chocolate-Peanut Butter) to comforting (S’mores Ice Cream) and contemporary (Lavender-Honey) to cutting-edge (Labneh Ice Cream with Pistachio-Sesame Brittle). Many of the recipes in this book are custard-based, or French-style ice creams. Also appearing is a brand new selection of frozen cocktails and a series of sauces, toppings and mix-ins.
Agatha Christie: A Mysterious Life
By Laura Thompson
It has been 100 years since Agatha Christie wrote her first novel and created the formidable Hercule Poirot. Who was the woman behind these mystifying, yet eternally pleasing, puzzlers? Thompson reveals the Edwardian world in which Christie grew up, explores her relationships, including those with her two husbands and daughter, and investigates the many mysteries still surrounding Christie’s life, most notably, her 11-day disappearance in 1926. Thompson unravels not only the detailed workings of Christie’s detective fiction, but the truth behind this mysterious woman.