Fiction
The Tuscan Child
By Rhys Bowen
In 1944, British bomber pilot Hugo Langley parachuted from his stricken plane into German-occupied Tuscany. Badly wounded, he found refuge in a ruined monastery and in the arms of Sofia Bartoli. But the love between them was shaken by an irreversible betrayal. Nearly 30 years later, Hugo’s estranged daughter, Joanna, has returned home to the English countryside for her father’s funeral. Among his personal effects is an unopened letter addressed to Sofia. In it is a startling revelation. Joanna embarks on a journey to Tuscany to understand her father’s history and maybe herself as well.
Send Down the Rain
By Charles Martin
Martin pens a realistic drama of buried secrets, lost love and the promise of second chances. Allie and Joseph's relationship ended when Joseph went to Vietnam. Allie just recently lost her family’s restaurant on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Then she loses her husband in a highway accident. When Joseph returned he suffered from the trauma of war and decided to live secluded in the mountains. After discovering a mother and two children lost in the forest, Joseph steps in to help them get back Florida. He returns to his hometown and witnesses the accident that launches a bittersweet reunion with his childhood sweetheart, Allie.
Hellfire Club
By Jake Tapper
In this debut political thriller, Charlie Marder is an unlikely congressman. Thrust into office by family ties after his predecessor died mysteriously, Charlie is struggling to navigate the dangerous waters of 1950s Washington, D.C., alongside his young wife Margaret, a zoologist with ambitions of her own. Amid the swirl of glamorous and powerful political leaders and deal makers, a mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of backroom deals and secret societies. Charlie discovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of governance.
Star of the North
By D.B. John
“Star of the North” opens in 1998, when a Korean American teenager is kidnapped from a South Korean beach by North Korean operatives. Twenty-two years later, her brilliant twin sister, Jenna, is still searching for her, and ends up on the radar of the CIA. When evidence that her sister may still be alive in North Korea comes to light, Jenna will do anything possible to rescue her, including undertaking a daring mission into the heart of the regime. The author presents a thrilling story based on factual and sometimes graphic events.
True Fiction (Ian Ludlow Thrillers)
By Lee Goldberg
When a passenger jet crashes onto the beaches of Waikiki, best-selling thriller writer Ian Ludlow knows the horrific tragedy wasn’t an accident. Years before, the CIA enlisted Ian to dream up terrorism scenarios to prepare the government for nightmares they couldn’t imagine. Now one of those schemes has come true, and Ian is the only person alive who knows who is behind the plot. Ian goes on the run with an innocent bystander, Margo French, a dog walker and aspiring singer. They are pursued by assassins and an all-seeing global-intelligence network.
Nonfiction
Five Gifts: Discovering Hope, Healing and Strength When Disaster Strikes
By Laurie Nadel
As the frequency and intensity of catastrophic events continue to surge, organizations provide guidelines for how to pack a “go-kit” in case of emergency. This book is like an emergency “go-kit” for the mind, packed with information and insight that can minimize and prevent long-term psycho-spiritual damage from a traumatic event. It’s a field guide for the heart and soul to guide you through to cycles of damage and recovery that can be useful before, during, and after a tragic loss, trauma or disaster.
Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier
By Mark C. Adams
In 1899, railroad magnate Edward H. Harriman organized a most unusual summer voyage to the wilds of Alaska: He converted a steamship into a luxury “floating university,” populated by some of America’s best and brightest scientists and writers. Now Mark Adams sets out to retrace the 1899 expedition using the state’s intricate public ferry system, the Alaska Marine Highway System. Along the way, he encounters dozens of unusual characters and investigates how lessons learned in 1899 might relate to Alaska’s current struggles.
Margaritaville: The Cookbook: Relaxed Recipes for a Taste of Paradise
By Carlo Sernaglia and Julia Turshen
Warm sun, cool drink, and nowhere to be ― that’s Margaritaville! It’s a celebration of relaxation and an invitation to enjoy good food and good company. “Margaritaville: The Cookbook” is filled with recipes that bring the flavor of island living and the spirit of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic song straight into your home (the singer writes a forward). Recipes include explosively good Volcano Nachos and the heaven-on-earth-with-an-onion-slice Cheeseburger in Paradise, along with many breakfast recipes. Recipes are inspired from around the world.
Gehrig and the Babe: The Friendship and the Feud
By Tony Castro
The legendary achievements of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig are hallmarks of baseball history. But Ruth and Gehrig’s relationship away from the field is rarely explored. Castro portrays the men as American icons who were remarkably different. Readers will learn about a friendship driven apart, an enduring feud that chilled their interactions until July 4, 1939 — Lou Gehrig Day at Yankee Stadium when Gehrig’s famous farewell address thawed out their stone silence. Castro also authored “The Prince of South Waco: American Dreams and Great Expectations.”
Giant: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Edna Ferber, and the Making of a Legendary American Film
By Don Graham
In this well-researched narrative history of the making of the film, Graham chronicles the stories of director George Stevens, whose trauma in World War II intensified his ambition to make films; Edna Ferber, a literary celebrity who meets her match in the imposing Robert Kleberg, proprietor of the King Ranch; and Glenn McCarthy, an oil tycoon. Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, yet he coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history