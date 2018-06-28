FICTION
The Lost Castle
By Kristy Cambron
Ellie Carver arrives at her grandmother’s bedside expecting to find her silently slipping away. Instead, the beloved woman begins speaking. Of a secret past and castle ruins forgotten by time. Of a hidden chapel that served as a rendezvous for the French Resistance. Each piece that unlocks the story seems to unlock part of Ellie, too, where she came from and who she is becoming. But her grandmother is quickly becoming overcome by Alzheimer’s. So Ellie embarks on a journey to France’s Loire Valley in hopes that she can unearth its secrets before they are lost forever.
Alter Ego
By Brian Freeman
When a freak auto accident kills a driver on the remote roads outside Duluth, Jonathan Stride is disturbed to discover that the victim appears to have a false identity and no evidence to suggest who he really was. A recently fired gun is found in the car. Stride learns that a Duluth college student has also vanished, and he worries that the incidents are related. Stride’s investigation leads him into the midst of a film crew in Duluth, where a movie is being made based on a case in Stride’s own past. He discovers that the actor playing him has a dark side and becomes a powerful enemy.
The High Tide Club
By Mary Kay Andrews
When 99-year-old heiress Josephine Bettendorf Warrick summons attorney Brooke Trappnell to her 20,000-acre barrier island home, Brooke is puzzled. Everybody in the South has heard about the eccentric millionaire mistress of Talisa, but Brooke has never actually met her. Josephine’s cryptic note says she wants to discuss an important legal matter, but why enlist Brooke and not the prestigious Atlanta law firm she has used for years? Brooke travels to Shellhaven and meets the cagey Josephine, whose home is a crumbling pink mansion at the edge of the turquoise sea.
The Third Victim
By Phillip Margolin
A woman stumbles onto a dark road in rural Oregon, tortured, battered and bound. She tells a horrific story about being kidnapped, then tortured, until she finally managed to escape. Two other women, with similar burns and bruises, were found dead. The surviving victim identifies the house where she was held captive and the owner, Alex Mason ― a prominent local attorney ― is arrested. Regina Barrister, legendary criminal defense attorney, agrees to defend him. Robin Lockwood, second chair to Regina, is worried her boss’s behavior and the details in the case against their client don’t quite add up.
The River by Starlight
By Ellen Notbohm
Annie Rushton leaves behind an unsettling past to join her brother on his Montana homestead and make a determined fresh start. She meets and marries Adam Fielding, a visionary businessman-farmer determined to make his own way and answer to no one. Their dream of having a child eludes them as a mysterious illness of mind and body plagues Annie’s pregnancies. Based on true events, this sweeping novel weaves a century-old story embodied in one woman’s tenacious quest for control over her own destiny in the face of devastating misfortune and social injustice.
NONFICTION
The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West
By John Branch
For generations, the Wrights of southern Utah have raised cattle and world-champion saddle-bronc riders, some call them the most successful rodeo family in history. Now Bill and Evelyn Wright find themselves struggling to hang on to the majestic landscape where they’ve been running cattle for 150 years as the West is transformed by urbanization, battered by drought, and rearranged by public-land disputes. “Last Cowboys” chronicles three years in the life of the Wrights, each culminating in rodeo’s National Finals in Las Vegas.
The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century
By Kirk Wallace Johnson
After performing at London’s Royal Academy of Music, 20-year-old American flautist Edwin Rist boarded a train to the British Museum of Natural History. The Tring Museum was full of rare bird specimens whose gorgeous feathers were worth staggering amounts of money to the men who shared Edwin’s obsession: the Victorian art of salmon fly-tying. Once inside the museum, the champion fly-tier grabbed hundreds of bird skins, some collected 150 years earlier by a contemporary of Darwin’s, Alfred Russel Wallace.
Hardcore Carnivore: Cook Meat Like You Mean It
By Jess Pryles
“Hardcore Carnivore” is a protein-packed cookbook for meat lovers everywhere. It features anything from slow-smoked barbecue ribs to perfect cowboy steaks. In addition to dozens of recipes for chicken, game, pork, lamb and beef, Pryles covers all the basics, finishes and tricks of the trade, ensuring you’ll be cooking meat like a seasoned pro in no time. She creates dynamic original recipes with a Southern and Tex-Mex twist, and is also a respected authority on low’n’slow smoked meats, particularly Texas-style barbecue.
Official Guide to Texas State Parks and Historic Sites
By Laurence Parent
Since it was first published in 1996, this book has become Texans’ one-stop source for information on great places to camp, fish, hike, backpack, swim, ride horseback, go rock climbing, view scenic landscapes, tour historical sites, and enjoy almost any other outdoor recreation. Freshly redesigned, this revised edition includes eight new state parks and historical sites, completely updated information for every park, and beautiful new photographs for most of the parks. The book is organized by geographical regions to help you plan your trips around the state.
Your Home, Your Style: How to Find Your Look & Create Rooms You Love
By Donna Garlough
In this age of Instagram and Pinterest, there is no shortage of decorating inspiration. Then why is it so hard to make the leap from pictures bookmarked and saved, to the guts to decorate your own home? Style director for Joss & Main, Donna Garlough, urges readers to adopt a new decorating truth: whether you are renting or renovating, staying or going, it is always a good time to decorate. And the best person to do it is you.