FICTION
White Rose, Black Forest
By Eoin Dempsey
December 1943. Before Hitler took power, the Gerber family’s summer cottage was filled with laughter. Now, as deep drifts of snow blanket the Black Forest, German dissenter Franka Gerber is alone and hopeless with no reason to live. That is, until she discovers an unconscious airman lying in the snow wearing a Luftwaffe uniform. Despite her hatred for the regime he represents, she takes him to the family cabin. As she unravels the mystery of his true identity, Franka forms a dangerous bond with the airman.
The Punishment She Deserves
By Elizabeth George
The cozy, bucolic town of Ludlow is stunned when one of its most revered and respected citizens, deacon Ian Druitt, is accused of a serious crime. Then, while in police custody, Ian is found dead. Did he kill himself? Or was he murdered? When Barbara Havers is sent to Ludlow to investigate the chain of events that led to Ian’s death, all the evidence points to suicide. But Barbara believes she’s missing something. She takes a closer look at the seemingly ordinary inhabitants of Ludlow ― mainly elderly retirees and college students ― and discovers that almost everyone in town has something to hide.
Hellbent
By Gregg Hurwitz
Taken from a group home at age 12, Evan Smoak was raised and trained as an off-the-books government assassin: Orphan X. After he broke with the Orphan Program, Evan disappeared and reinvented himself as the Nowhere Man, a man spoken about only in whispers and dedicated to helping the truly desperate. Jack Johns, the man who raised and trained him, reaches Evan to take on his last assignment. Secret government forces are trying to scrub out the last recruit in the program and Evan must find and protect him. The new head of the Orphan Program is mustering all his assets to take out both Evan and the recruit.
The View from Rainshadow Bay
By Colleen Coble
After her husband, Jack, dies in a climbing incident, Shauna has only her 5-year-old son and her helicopter charter business to live for. Every day is a struggle to make ends meet and she lives in constant fear of losing even more than she already has. Then her business partner is killed and Shauna feels she is in danger, too. But where can she turn? Zach Bannister was her husband’s best friend and is the person she blames for his death. She’s barely spoken to him since. But right now he seems her only hope for protecting her son..
Cave of Bones (A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel)
By Anne Hillerman
Hillerman takes us deep into the heart of the deserts, mountains and forests of New Mexico and once again explores the lore and rituals of Navajo culture. Tribal Police Officer Bernadette Manuelito discovers chaos at a program for at-risk teens. A young girl returns from a trek in the rugged wilderness after finding a human skeleton. An instructor who went after the girl goes missing. The disappearance mirrors a long-ago search that may be connected to a case in which the legendary Joe Leaphorn played a crucial role.
NONFICTION
The Last Wild Men of Borneo: A True Story of Death and Treasure
By Carl Hoffman
Hoffman reveals the story of Swiss traveler Bruno Manser and American tribal art collector Michael Palmieri. In 1984 Manser joined an expedition to the Mulu caves on Borneo. He became a member and protector of the fabled “Headhunters of Borneo.” Then in 2000, Manser disappeared without a trace. Had he become a madman, a hermit or a martyr? Palmieri also went on expeditions into the Bornean jungle but he went to acquire astonishing art and artifacts from which he prospered. Was he preserving or exploiting native culture?
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff
By Dana White
In her book, decluttering expert and author Dana White identifies the mindsets and emotional challenges that make it difficult to declutter. In her signature humorous approach, she provides workable solutions to break through these struggles and get clutter out for good. But more than simply offering strategies, White dives deep into how to implement them, no matter the reader's clutter level or emotional resistance to decluttering. She shares realistic home management strategies and a message of hope.
Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured the World's Most-Wanted Drug Lord
By Andrew Hogan and Douglas Century
Hogan and Century’s sensational investigative high-tech thriller — soon to be a major motion picture — chronicles a riveting chapter in the 20th-century drug wars: the exclusive inside story of the American lawman and his dangerous eight-year hunt that captured El Chapo — the world’s most-wanted drug kingpin who evaded the law for more than a decade. The story follows the relentless investigative work of Hogan and his team.
Texas Wildflowers: A Field Guide
By Campbell Loughmiller, Lynn Loughmiller and Joe Marcus
“Texas Wildflowers” has established itself as the go-to guide for identifying the state’s roadside flowers. This new edition, thoroughly updated by the expert staff of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, has been completely reorganized by flower colors (and within each color section, by flowering season) to make it even easier to identify the flowers you see as you travel through Texas. Every wildflower is illustrated with a beautiful full-color photograph, over 250 of which are new to this edition.
Debbie Macomber's Table: Sharing the Joy of Cooking with Family and Friends
By Debbie Macomber
Best-selling author Macomber welcomed you to the Rose Harbor Inn in Cedar Cove, and now the beloved writer invites you to take a seat at her table in a new cookbook featuring her favorite recipes. In this treasure trove you’ll find 100 delicious dishes that have become Macomber’s staples, some inspired by her novels and others by family and friends, including Grilled Fish Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Sauce — a perfect date night delight for Nichole and Rocco from “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On.”