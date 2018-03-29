April is perhaps the best month of the year to work outside and get in touch with nature. There are many things that you can do this month in your garden. Be sure to keep up with these chores, because it is also the best month for insects and weeds, which can multiply alarmingly this month.
Although fall is the best time to start a new bed and to plant, you can still do this now. Just stick to planting things that are smaller — no roses or shrub planting until fall. But you can plant herbs, annual flowers and many vegetables now.
It is too late to start cool-season vegetables or flowers now. It is now time to plant warm season plants, if you did not do so in March. Warm season vegetables to plant now include: tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, squash, beans, and melons. Get them in right away as the best time to plant them is actually in March.
You may avoid a late freeze by not planting earlier, but now you have to worry about vegetables trying to mature in the heat of summer. Plants shut down when daytime temperatures are very hot. Good horticultural practices will help your plants endure these summer conditions better.
Watering Well
Be sure that you water well when you plant. Take the plant out of the pot and spread the roots apart. Then add water to the planting hole. Next plant the seedling in the moistened hole and cover it to the same depth it was planted in the pot. The exception to this rule is tomatoes, which can be laid on their side and the stems covered with soil. If the plant has grown too tall in its small pot, this can help the plant be sturdier since it will grow more roots along the submerged stem. Once you have planted the seedling, water again.
In the next few days after planting, watch the plant to make sure the ground stays moist. That’s moist— not sopping wet. Once the roots have established and you start to see new growth then you need to water only once a week. Make sure that this is a deep watering that will reach the bottom of the roots.
Herbs and warm-season flowers can also be planted now. Follow the same planting procedure. With all the types of plants we have planted now, cover the soil with mulch at least 2 or 3 inches deep. This will keep them moister and will prevent weeds from taking over.
Watch for Insects
Inspect your plants as often as you can to make sure that insects or diseases have not gotten a foothold in your garden. If you see any mottling on the leaves of your green beans, tomatoes, or potato plants, it is probably the dreaded spider mite. These little insects are hard to see, but their damage is devastating.
I am now recommending spraying with Neem oil to prevent this horticultural disaster from occurring in your garden. Follow the recommendations that are on the bottle as to how often to spray. It is very important to get the bottom of the leaves wet with this product, as that is where the spider mites are hiding.
Another insect that is a big problem in Central Texas is the leaf-footed bug. This is a dull black insect about an inch long at maturity with a red strip positioned like a belt around its middle. The offspring are red with black legs. It is important to kill these insects as soon as you begin to see them. The older they get, the harder they are to kill. The babies can’t fly, so that is also an advantage.
This insect likes to lay its eggs on mullein plants, so if you have some of these in the garden they can act as a trap crop. A trap crop is one that the insect likes. It will be drawn to this plant where you can check often to see if you see the offspring out and about. You can use poison to kill them or even just cut off the stalk of the mullein and throw it away in a lidded trash can.
Neem oil is not only a good insecticide, but it is also a fungicide for some problems your plant may develop. This is a more gentle, organic type of product, which I feel safer recommending for vegetables or herbs. Watch for yellowing leaves and spray a little on them to help get rid of or minimize the problem.
If you watch for problems early and harvest your vegetables when they are just ripe, you will be able to be more successful growing your own food. Another practice to adopt is to water by drip irrigation or soaker hose to keep water off the plant leaves. Also, if you have covered the ground with mulch, mud will not splash up on the leaves and cause problems.
If you follow these suggestions, you will have a more satisfying and successful year in your garden this year. A little diligence will go a long way toward meeting your goals.