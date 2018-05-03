May can be a good month in the garden if you are aware of certain tasks that are needed in the landscape in order to transition into the heat of our Texas summers. Our shrubs, lawns, and flower and vegetable gardens need our tender loving care to be at their best.
First, it is important to water correctly. Be sure that you give all the plants in your landscape one deep watering a week to encourage the growth of deep roots. A shallow watering several times a week will cause the roots to grow too near the surface where it is easy for them to dry out and fail to thrive.
When it gets later in the season, you may occasionally need to water twice a week, but try to do this as little as possible. The best way to prevent stress in hot weather is to provide a thick covering of mulch over all planting beds, from the tiniest of flowers to big shrubs and small ornamental trees.
It will also prevent weeds from taking over and provide shelter for beneficial insects such as earthworms and ladybugs.
Drip Irrigation
If you have not converted to drip irrigation, make a note to put in a system this fall. Drip irrigation will save loss of water by evaporation, and it also helps prevent soil-borne viruses from invading your plants through wet leaves.
You can buy kits that will contain everything you need to set up a drip irrigation system, which I highly recommend for those of us who are unfamiliar with exactly what equipment is needed to accomplish this. It is important to create a system that is installed correctly, as there are several details that can be a little intimidating to a novice.
A kit will make it much easier to do this the right way. If you feel you can’t afford a drip irrigation kit, the next best thing is to lay soaker hoses in the bed so that all plants receive the correct amount of water. This does not work as well, however. I have found that the soaker hoses need to be replaced frequently and can develop splits and holes that cause the water to rush out and flood the bed.
During the month of May, many vegetables succumb to the stress of hot weather. One result of this is the development of disease and pests. If you do not treat these problems as they first develop, they can quickly grow to overcome your vegetables and stop production altogether.
As often as you can, make a tour through the vegetable garden to examine your plants for infestations. As the weather becomes hotter, red spider mites and leaf-footed bugs become a very big problem in Central Texas.
Spider Mites
The spider mites are hard to see as they are very small. The easiest way to tell if you have them is to examine the leaves. If you see tiny white spots on the leaves, it is spider mites. These creatures suck juices from the leaves, and eventually the leaf turns brown and dies.
You must spray with an insecticide that specifically says it will kill spider mites, because not every insecticide is a miticide. Neem oil shows promise of being a good ingredient to eradicate these pests. Look on the ingredient list to find products that include this. It is made from a plant oil and may be less harmful to the environment than some chemicals.
As an added bonus, it also helps kill some diseases that plague our gardens.
Leaf-footed Bugs
As mentioned before, leaf-footed bugs are also a big problem here. These insects start out as little half-inch black bugs with red legs. After this stage, they turn into a solid, matte black insect a good inch long with a white stripe just below the head area.
When they are young, they cannot fly. The adults will fly right at you, causing me some wild gyrations and screaming in my vegetable beds. I hate these insects.
The best way to get rid of them is to get them while they are young. I grow mullein plants in my garden. They love to lay their eggs on this plant. Soon, the babies appear with their bright red legs.
All you have to do at this point is cut the spike of the mullein plant off and carry the insects to the trash can. When you use a plant as a lure for harmful insects you are using what is called a trap crop. The nice thing about it is you don’t have to even use an insecticide. If they grow to mature size, nothing much will kill them and you have to hand-pick them. I have friends that use a hand-held vacuum to suck them right off the plant.
Keep Them Healthy
Healthy plants can survive heat, attacks from insects, and diseases easier, so be sure to water correctly, mulch, and do daily inspections to keep them healthy. Be sure to use a good-quality fertilizer and follow the instructions on the package for how to apply it.
If you have trouble this year with sickly plants, consider doing a soil test. You can get instructions and testing equipment from your county extension office. This will let you know if there is a problem in your soil. Regardless of test results, almost every garden needs additions of compost to keep the soil loose and fertile.
Follow these recommendations and you will have a great year in your garden and a landscape of which you can be proud.