Now that the weather is getting hot, everyone craves a little shade to relieve the relentless sun. There are many good choices for plants that will do well in our area in the shade garden. With the right plants and a comfortable place to sit, we can enjoy our gardens even in the heat of summer.
Cast iron plants are a good choice for the shade. They are very low-maintenance and do not require trimming or fertilizing very often. Their long leaves add a tropical feel to the garden. They appreciate a once-a week-watering, but can even go longer as they are quite drought-tolerant.
Since they grow around a foot tall, they make a great backdrop for coleus plants, which also do quite well here. A pleasing combination for the shade garden might include coleus and caladiums in the foreground, with cast iron plants in the middle and cyperus (umbrella plant) as a background plant.
Cyperus is a relative of papyrus, the plant seen many times in movies around the Nile River. They are carefree, disease-free and drought-tolerant. Unlike their Egyptian relatives, they do not need a lot of water to survive. Cyperus will also grow in the sun, so use them wherever a tropical look is desired.
A medium-sized shrub you may like is the Leatherleaf Mahonia. It has leaves that resemble a holly and blue-colored berries that your birds will love. Put this shrub at the back of your shade garden where it can spread out its branches.
If you are looking for some fragrance in your shade garden, you may be interested in growing some mint plants. Mint comes in various flavors, all with their own scents — spearmint, chocolate and other delightful combinations.
This is normally a plant to locate in full sun, but mint is so determined to survive that it will manage to grow even in light shade. Give it the most sun you can in the shade garden and make sure that the soil drains well to provide disease control.
A shade garden is best used as a place of retreat. Be sure that you provide the area with comfortable seating. A side table next to a bench will give you a place for your iced lemonade to sit between sips. Add a pinch of mint from your garden to add some additional flavor and aroma.
Another element that will add to your enjoyment of the shade garden is a water feature. A small bubbling fountain surrounded by river rocks and ferns can be a treat for the ears and eyes. Water can also add a cooling effect that will be appreciated on hot days.
A water feature does not need to be large to be attractive. Look for small fountains to tuck into a corner or near your sitting arrangement. A bubbler or other water-moving device will be needed to aerate the water and keep it clean and healthy.
Some of these fountains are even available with solar power. If you plan to add a solar-powered fountain to your shade garden, you will need to make sure that the solar panel has a long enough cord to reach into the full sun in order to give you the power your fountain will need.
The best solar fountains for all garden areas, sun or shade, allow the sun to charge the unit so that it can continue to function when nighttime or cloudy weather arrives. You don’t want a fountain that shuts itself off every time the sun goes behind a cloud.
Peruse some good Texas gardening books and websites for even more plant selections for shady areas. Look for pretty but sturdy benches and other outdoor furniture to complete the look. Add a fountain, and you will also provide a place for toads to come. Share your space with them and they will repay you by eating insect pests in your yard. They also look picturesque hanging out by the water feature.
Gardens should be made for us to enjoy. We should be able to sit and contemplate life while we listen to the birds sing and watch the white clouds drift by. Look for a spot in your yard and give yourself and your family a place of beauty and tranquility to enjoy for years to come.