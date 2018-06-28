Summer may still have us firmly in its clutches, but fall will be here before we know it. Now is a good time to make some decisions regarding changes and additions to your landscape and gardens.
The best time to plant is in the fall, not in the spring, so it’s time to do some research and decide what to add to your garden. If you plant in the fall, your landscape plants will have the benefit of the cooler months to establish their root systems.
This can mean the difference between life and death when it gets hot again next summer. Let’s talk about some of the things you should plant in the fall.
Perennials should be planted in the fall, and we have a large number of these good plants that will do well planted here after it once again begins to cool off. Perennials are a great addition to the landscape because they are generally larger than annual flowers and live for many years to come.
Go to a good Texas gardening website or refer to a book written specifically for Texas gardening and do some research. Don’t stop with flowers — there are also some ornamental grasses that are attractive and drought-tolerant for Texas. Mexican Feather Grass is a great perennial grass to add to your landscape. It will look good all year-round and is resistant to disease and insect problems, as well as having a low need for water. You will not even have to trim it, because it will only get a couple of feet tall and then quit growing, making it a great low-maintenance plant for the landscape.
Lantana is a good choice for a flowering plant for the landscape. It takes full sun and is also practically insect- and disease-free. Also take a look at the wide variety of salvias that are available. Many of them grow to the size of a bush, which means you may only need one every six feet or so. These come in many flower colors, so you are bound to find a favorite.
Roses
Roses should always be planted in the fall to give them a good start in the landscape. Choose a variety that does well here — there are many to choose from. Old-fashioned roses do much better here than the traditional tea roses. Everyone has seen how well the Knock Out roses have done here, but there are many other good roses from which to choose. Try Caldwell Pink, Carefree Beauty, Belinda’s Dream, Mutabilis or Old Blush. These are all excellent choices.
When you go to the nursery to pick out a rose, keep in mind the mature size of the rose you select. A good nurseryman should be able to tell you how big it gets and if it is a climber or a shrub rose. Prepare the soil well before planting, working in lots of compost into the area to be planted.
Vegetables
Fall is also a great time to grow vegetables. All green, leafy vegetables and root crops will do better in the cooler weather of fall. When it gets really cold, they will slow down their growth, but still provide you with fresh-grown vegetables for your table.
In the spring, they will take off, surpassing anything you plant in the spring. Grow broccoli, lettuces, kale, spinach, Chinese vegetables, carrots, beets and Swiss chard in the fall, winter and spring months for best results.
Herbs
You can plant an herb garden in the fall. Almost all herbs will also grow better if planted in the cooler months. About the only exception is basil, which cannot take any frost at all, so wait until spring is well underway before planting it.
Herbs are interesting plants with a long history as medicinal teas and flavorings. It can be a delightful experience to grow your own herbs in the garden. Fresh, fragrant herbs are a real boon to the gourmet cook in your family. Try some varieties you have not grown before and enjoy their unique scent and flavor.
Flowers
Even many annual flowers can be planted in the fall, and they will grow all winter and be twice as tall and covered with blooms in the springtime. Dianthus, petunias, alyssum, poppies, and pansies are good choices to plant in the fall. Most do not mind a freeze, even if you do not cover them. So instead of planting a tiny little annual flower in the spring, plant them in the fall and watch how big and lush they will be next springtime.
If you do a little research now, you will be ready to plant your fall garden when the days start to cool off. When you see how much more successful gardens planted in the fall can be, you will make this a yearly practice.
I know you will not be able to resist planting some things in the spring, but do the majority of your new plantings this fall. Just wait until the days begin to cool off, and, if possible, when the rains start coming again, and then, with the knowledge you have gained from researching Texas plant choices, go to your local nurseries and get a head start on all your new landscaping needs.