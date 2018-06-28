Triathletes Todd Behringer and Erik Romanov have added a little something fun and special to this year’s TriWaco competition.
Behringer, the owner of the Behringer Group (which includes Bicycle World Waco and Waco Running Company), and Romanov, (add the information we need here), are doing a series of YouTube videos to promote the race and their friendly competition. Both are 52 years old, so they compete in the same age group at races.
It’s probably best to let them tell the story in these responses to emailed questions.
Q: How did you two meet?
Todd: I had been cycling since 2002, starting running more regularly and swimming a little in 2009, and decided to jump into the sport with all three disciplines in 2010. So I’ve been part of the triathlon community for eight years now.
I met Erik Romanov in early 2010 through swim training together at the same times (5:30 a.m. mornings!) at the YMCA of Central Texas pool facility. So, I’ve known and have been friends with Erik for about the same time frame, eight years-plus.
Q: Why do triathlons?
Todd: I really enjoy the “cross training” aspect of the sport. I’ve seen athletes who are strictly swim, bike or run-orientated deal with chronic overuse injuries, whereas triathlon (performing all three) gives you the opportunity to mix it up and break up any repetitive motions, which by the way, is the most common injury among our one-sport athletes.
Triathlon is also more of an endurance sport. The consistent, cumulative and intense regimen of the training will give huge health benefits such as lowering your heart rate, increasing lean muscle tissue, and burning more calories at rest. Though I do not encourage individuals to train for a triathlon event or racing for weight loss, I am convinced it will be a side benefit.
Erik: Once I retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004 I started a graduate degree program and became more sedentary doing schoolwork. Once I finished my degree, I connected with the Waco Tri Club during TriWaco 2010.
I decided that was the time to get back in shape, so I began training. I was immediately hooked and have been doing them since. I continue doing triathlons because the training keeps me in shape and doing three sports means it never gets boring.
Q: How many events have you done together?
Erik: We have competed in multiple Ironman events together. IM Florida and IM Texas to name a few. I have done TriWaco Olympic distance once (that was enough) and the sprint four times. I like that distance better.
Todd: There are primarily four race distances for triathlon: Sprint, Olympic, 1/2 Iron Distance and Full Iron Distance. For example, the sprint’s maximum distance on the bike is 12 miles, whereas the full distance it’s 112 miles. There is a category for everyone, and racing against your “age group” participants gives you something to measure your fitness.
Erik and myself jumped into the sport in 2010 and immediately were attracted to the challenge of “full Iron Distance” racing, where not just fitness, but mental and nutrition capacity plays a larger part in the process. We have raced together in numerous 1/2 Iron and Full Iron Distances, both in Texas and other states. Erik has the superior swim, I have the bike skills, and we usually even out on the run at the finish. To date, I have completed over 20 triathlons, with 10 of them being 1/2 Distance length, six being Full Distance lengths, and the balance being Olympic Distance.
Since the purchase of Bicycle World Waco in 2014, I have deferred competing in TriWaco each year in lieu of volunteering and encouraging other locals to enjoy their day. I have never raced the sprint distance at TriWaco. I am used to warming up after 400 meters in the water (covering 2.4 miles) not finishing the segment, so yes, this “shorter” distance will be new challenge for me. I plan on red-lining the whole way; no pacing for this distance.
Q: How did the idea for this TriWar race come about?
Erik: Todd is always looking for a new challenge, so he figured he would beat up on me! Just kidding! Truly, he likes to make his event participation lively and he suggested the TriWar event.
Me being the sucker that I am said, “Sure, why not?” We are even selling T-shirts with $5 of each shirt going to the Ironman Foundation
Todd: Both Erik and I have large personalities, and it’s no coincidence that our passion for long-distance racing led to us both being involved with Ironman Foundation, a huge charitable arm of the World Triathlon Corporation, which produces all branded Ironman events. Our experience with this organization, (raising over $75,000 to date), through ingenuity and creative fundraising ideas, gave us the platform to create TriWar TriWaco,
The “original” Tri War was a name given after a race in 1989, at the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii. Dave Scott, who had won the race six times, was challenged that year by Mark Allen, who raced side by side with Dave in the swim (2.4 miles), bike (112 miles), and finally broke free in the final moments of the run (26.2 miles) to win his first (and would later win six) Ironman Championship.
It was a classic with both competitors essentially racing together side by side the full eight hours of the race. This race became forever known as Tri War.
Erik and I both liked the challenge of creating this same atmosphere of the original Tri War, which would be both entertaining for us and spectators. Our original goal in creating TriWar was to promote our favorite home town race, TriWaco, which is celebrating 10 years of hosting the event at Indian Spring. We have grown our social media presence through our YouTube videos, and expanded our original goal to include encouraging all locals to get out and participate.
We are promoting TriWar TriWaco as a tool for “motivation” for others, and if we can reach a few out there, then goal accomplished.
Q: How did the videos come about?
Erik: Totally Todd’s idea! And they have turned out great and been a lot of fun. They have also been informative and hopefully a bit inspirational. We wanted to have fun but also lead new people into triathlon.
Q: What’s in it for the winner?
Todd: Side by side racing! Here is what makes this “match race” within a race unique:
1. We are the same age (two weeks apart), so we will start the race in the same “wave” (swim starts in groups).
2. Our bikes will be racked side by side in transition.
3. We have identical race suits.
4. Erik has superior swim skills.
5. Todd has superior bike skills.
6. Run skills are dead even.
This race should be very close and real, and we are promoting it as that. Best time wins.
No official bets, but the winner will donate $500 to the Ironman Foundation. Loser will donate $1,000 to the Ironman Foundation, for a total of $1,500 of charitable giving, which will remain local.
Erik: Well, Todd always lays down a BIG challenge! Any money we wager will go to the Ironman Foundation as a donation. We have set it up to be as even as possible. That will make it a straight-up event. First to finish wins!
Q: What is the biggest challenge about training for any triathlon?
Todd: The challenge, and you will hear this from 99.9 percent of amateur athletes, is finding the time and balance to dedicate to triathlon. Deep processes, thoughts and planning are required to train enough to be your best, without it controlling your world.
The sport is a unique lifestyle, so surrounding yourself with community and family support that understands your desire and commitment to triathlon is key.
Erik: Well, I travel for work, so suitable training location options are always a challenge. Sometimes I can only squeeze in a run. Occasionally I can get a swim if a pool is nearby. Most hotels have exercise bikes so that is normally the best I can get.
Other than that, I try not to take too much time away from my wife. She is very supportive but I know there are still limits to her patience. That’s why I love her so much!
Q: Final thoughts?
Todd: On race day, Erik and I would love to see a huge fan base to cheer (or heckle) us on. If predictions are accurate, Erik should come out of water in the lead, I hope to catch him by the end of the bike segment, and we both believe we could be literally side by side for the 3.5-mile run portion all the way to the finish over the Suspension Bridge.
Make no mistake, we are best of friends, but come the morning of July 15, 2018, we will be serious about winning. “If you’re not first, you’re last.”
Erik: My triathlon adventure began as a personal challenge and remains that today. I want to encourage anyone who thinks it is out of reach to remember I was an overweight 45- year-old who made the decision to just do it.
And I haven’t looked back since. I want to remind everyone that it’s always the right time to Tri!