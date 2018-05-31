Deborah McGregor may be the CEO of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas, but the real boss at the organization’s guest house on Waco Drive is Barney, a goldendoodle.
“It’s kind of like we all work for him. He finds a use for all of us,” McGregor said with a laugh about the 18-month-old canine, which is cross between a golden retriever and a poodle.
Genia, a resident at the guest house, agrees.
“He’s really, really smart. He knows how to get you to do what he wants,” she said.
Barney’s especially persistent and skilled at leading people to the doors he wants opened so he can walk through — just as if he owns the place.
The staff give him goodies when he goes on what McGregor describes as “treat tours” of the offices. Barney particularly likes the toddlers who live at the house because they’re known to drop food on the floor when eating, sometimes by accident, but often on purpose. He knows a good thing and hangs around until that food “accident” happens. Then he swoops in.
The guest house, which opened in 2016, serves as a temporary residence for pregnant women and their children as well as new mothers who do not have a consistent support system and just need some breathing room, McGregor said. The idea is to provide the women a peaceful environment while helping them get on their feet and working toward independence.
At any given time, there might be eight to nine women and 12 to 18 children living in the facility. Just what an affectionate — and hungry — dog craves.
Definite Need
When McGregor and Care Net staffers were planning the guest house, the CEO toured a Ronald McDonald house that had a resident labradoodle. What she saw confirmed her dog-loving heart (McGregor and her husband have four dogs of their own).
“They had a labradoodle who would just lay on a bench and de-escalated some of the anxiety,” McGregor said. “What a great way to take away anxiety.”
Residents and other women with their children coming to the Care Net guest house for classes, counseling or shopping at the baby boutique may have a different type of stress from parents staying at a Ronald McDonald House. But the calming effect of a gentle animal is the same.
Barney’s full name is Barnabas, which means “comforter.” And he seems to take that name and his job seriously.
When Barney saw that one young woman who had come to the house for classes was crying, he climbed up onto the couch and then scooted near her, eventually ending up in her lap. She appreciated the gesture and said, “He’s my peace.”
McGregor believes he’s declaring that he owns someone when he sits in their lap. If he could speak, she thinks he would say, “I’m protecting you. You’re my people.”
That attitude is especially evident with the UPS man and his brown truck, which sets Barney off whenever the truck drives into the parking lot. However, his barking is just a warning.
Excellent Choice
McGregor was intentional in not choosing an aggressive breed as the house dog. Her own golden retriever convinced her that was what Care Net needed.
She found Barney through a breeder on the internet, joking that she and the staff “dated” Barney online.
Goldendoodles don’t shed or have the oily skin and smell of many other breeds. These qualities make Barney well suited to the variety of women and children who live in the guest house.
The loving canine seems particularly sensitive to someone going through a hard time.
McGregor tells of one young mother and her children who arrived at the guest house from Houston at 9 o’clock one night with practically no belongings. Barney climbed right into bed with the woman and slept there all night.
“He just knows ‘that’s my job,’” McGregor said.
Barney doesn’t play favorites among the residents and will sleep in any of their beds. If no one requests him for the night, he’s perfectly content to sleep on a couch where he can watch the door.
“He just eats up personal attention,” McGregor said.
He will stay in the enclosed yard when the children are there playing but “he doesn’t like to be outside by himself. He wants to be with people rather than being outside playing like a dog,” she said.
McGregor has never seen another dog like Barney, who can look into someone’s eyes for an extraordinarily long time.
“He looks like he’s looking into your soul,” she said.
When the classes are convening, “He goes to each person and stops so they can love on him,” McGregor said. “He’s a real ham for the attention.”
Not many 18-month-old dogs can brag (if they could brag) that they’ve made friends with 1,000-plus people. But Barney has done just that with the women and their children who’ve lived in and visited the house since he’s been the resident canine.
Educated Dog
He might also be the most religious and educated dog in town. He attends the weekly Bible studies in English and Spanish as well as classes in finance, illnesses, gardening, childbirth and many other topics relevant to the families.
Martha Jacinto is the house mom and has an apartment in the guest house. She arrives each night before the residents’ curfew and then leaves in the morning to go to a second job.
She describes the 40-pound Barney as “a big baby” but said he also brings a sense of home to the guest house and teaches the women and children how to be around animals that are comforting.
“He gets attached to people really easily,” Jacinto said. And that can make for an unhappy time. She recalled one woman with whom Barney especially bonded. When the woman moved out of the guest house, it had a definite effect on him.
“He got kind of sad,” she said.
Barney is a study in contrasts. He can be the one who alerts the whole house to a stranger with his loud barking, but when it thunders, he becomes that big baby again.
Danna, a resident, thinks of him as a protector but said that when storms roll in, “you just can’t get him out of your bed.”
Bringing Comfort
But then there’s that “comforter” job of his, the one that he does best.
When Lauren, who was used to a household with dogs, arrived at Care Net, the gregarious goldendoodle was one of the first to put her at ease.
“When I first came here, I was really nervous,” she said. “He crawled right into bed with me and made me feel a lot better.”
Barney’s ability to adapt and interact with the many people he sees each day impresses Casandra, another resident.
“Barney does really well being around a lot of women and getting used to so many (people) coming and going,” she said.
Athena seconds that idea as it relates to children.
“He’s good with kids,” she said. “Not many dogs are good with all kids.”
He bonded with Athena's 7-year-old son by crawling up and sitting on him. The picture is funny and heartwarming -- a 40-pound dog curled up on a boy’s small lap.
Though Barney may at times act like the boss of his domain, the residents and staff are perfectly happy to do his bidding and forgive his occasional arrogance. He is, after all, a benevolent dictator who dispenses huge amounts of comfort to the humans who live and work with him at Care Net.