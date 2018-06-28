The first annual Waco Striders Triathlon was born in the aftermath of the first Hawaii Iron Man. Then-Striders president Ray Bowden thought, “Why not in Waco?”
On May 24, 1980, the first-ever triathlon in Texas began at Lake Waco’s Airport Park. The distances were a 220-yard swim, 10-mile bike and 3-mile run.
There were 25 participants, including the lone female, 29-year-old Cindy Neal.
The swim was challenging in the shallow water. The bikes went on Lake Shore Drive, which meant climbing Windmill Hill, then back to the Spenco Aerobic Club to begin the familiar 3-mile run route in the residential area surrounding the club.
Even though she finished last, she knew this was the start of something big ... and it was.
The next year the field the doubled and every year after until by 1985 it was limited to 500 with a waiting list. By that time the sport had become more organized (with the Texas Triathlon Association) and sanctioned, requiring participants to be licensed for liability purposes.
The WST was considered a premier event and set the standard for other races. Participants included top elite triathletes as well as those wanting to test their abilities in a new sport.
In the early years there weren’t such things as cross-training, aerodynamic bikes, body suits, etc. The triathletes grew with the sport.
We were very innovative in our course set-ups, perks for the athletes, and timing systems, providing printed transitions and overall results.
Over a period of 12 years the WST remained one of the top events in the state through the efforts of the many volunteers, sponsors and event coordinators. Volunteer groups included HOT ham radio operators, the HOT Motorcycle Club to marshall the bike course, the U.S. Coast Guard and Red Cross lifeguards on the swim course, civic groups, the city of Waco Parks and Rec Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Waco was without a tri for 12 years. We were not to be denied. In 2008, the Waco Tri had its first race. This was an exciting time for us. We became the destination for the sport again.
Now hosting its 10th annual this summer on July 15 and enjoying continued success.
If that isn’t enough, Waco will welcome the Iron Man 70.3 on Oct. 28.
Time to say again, “Why not?”