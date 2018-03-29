Farm-fresh food served at Café Homestead has earned the restaurant a host of loyal local patrons and a reputation that attracts many of the visitors who are flocking Waco.
Derek Varejcka, general manager, said the restaurant serves more than 120,000 guests each year who are drawn to its healthy fare that boasts natural flavors and authentic preparation.
The traditional craft village at the Homestead Heritage sustainable, organic farming community is the setting where guests enjoy grass-fed beef and fresh buns, bread and rolls baked daily from whole grain flour from the grist mill in an artisan oven. The on-site Brazos Valley Cheese company produces most of the cheeses that are served at the café.
Since its inception in 1994 as a small deli, Cafe Homestead has expanded its offerings in answer to what customers like and added special monthly evening dinners.
Traditional Texas, Mediterranean and specialty cuisines on the menu include soups and salads, homestyle sides, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, one-of-a-kind desserts and the ever-popular all-day breakfast menu.
The restaurant is staffed by the residents of the farming community where guests can visit craft shops, the gift barn and a model homestead. Hayrides to the property’s scenic overlook are offered seasonally.
The reservation-only special dinner evening events feature a different cuisine each month. Diners may sign up to receive the monthly menu through cafehomestead.com. Limited seating is available so guests are encouraged to make reservations early.
The five-course meal prepared from products from the community and “the very best we can find” is served in a log cabin with candle light and live music, Varejcka said.
“We will also have a couple of events a year with a surrey ride,” he added. “It’s a real nice setting, a very, very nice five-course meal and nice place to get away for an excellent event dinner, prepared very well and very fresh.”
Café Homestead also will have a spring and fall farm-to-table event served on the farm.
“Everything served will come from the farm,” Varejcka said.
Always Local
These special events reflect the home-grown, authentic approach to food that is the foundation of Café Homestead.
“All of our hamburger is grown by members of the community here,” Varejcka said. “It’s all grass-fed, raised around the community here. We know the people who raise and who take care of it all from the time that calf is born until the time it’s processed and served in my restaurant.
“The same thing with all of my bread. All of our bread is made fresh here daily in artisan ovens. The lion’s share of our cheese is made right here by Brazos Valley cheese using a local dairy. A lot of our grain products come from Homestead Grist Mill, milled right there at the grist mill.”
The list goes on as Café Homestead strives to use local products for their ingredients.
“All of our corn tortillas and corn tortilla chips are from Jesse’s Tortilla Factory in Waco,” he said. “All of our flour tortillas are from Rancho Martinez, which is a local company, for our tostadas.”
The Café Homestead menu boasts coffee, teas and natural sodas.
“All of our teas are blended right here by Kai Organics,” Varejcka said. “Their products are sold throughout Texas. All of our coffee is fair trade from Texas Coffee Traders in Austin.”
While some items such as orange juice and avocados are not practical to source locally or in Texas, Café Homestead looks to their close neighbors for what they can’t grow themselves.
“Seasonally, we get our produce from different growers from on the land here and from around here,” he said. “As much as possible, we try to source locally and we try to get the products organic as best we are able.”
Café Homestead and the farm adheres strictly to federal and state guidelines for food that is served to the public, Varejcka said.
“I cannot use raw milk,” he said. “We follow all state standards for the use of farm products, the care and safety of our food. Our food is going through the most stringent regulations.”
One of the café’s most popular items is its handmade ice cream, which is made onsite and served with handmade waffle cones.
“My daughters and her friends and I make those waffle cones together,” Varejcka said. “All of our pies are made fresh daily by Homestead Bakery. Our eggs are pasture-raised locally right here on the farm. We can very confidently say that a significant portion of what we provide is local and organic and if it’s not, we use the very freshest we can find.”
Popular Stop
This farm-style service appeals to the café’s clientele who venture off Interstate 35 to discover the place that takes people back to a simpler time.
“We get a fairly broad spectrum of guests who come through there. We have a fairly stable following of people who come right from Waco, too,” Varejcka said.
“We’ve also gained a following because of online reviews, travel sites and restaurant sites. We get a good portion of people from (Interstate) 35 who are passing through here. With all the tourism coming into Waco now, a lot of people are coming through the travel sites.”
The café has mostly gained its local following by serving delicious food, he said.
“We have just not done a heavy load of advertising for the café,” he said. “A lot of it has been word of mouth and Waco folks who come through.”
Breakfast All Day
They have also listened to their customers and created quite a buzz about their all-day breakfast menu.
“Our breakfast has become a staple of what we are doing,” Varejcka said. “Our breakfast is one of our more authentic meals we are able to serve. Those eggs are coming straight from the farm and the significant portion of our cheese does as well.
“The biscuits are made from the flour from our grist mill, and the sausage gravy is made from our grass-fed beef sausage. There isn’t much we haven’t made right there. We make our own sauerkraut, our toast, all of our breads.”
Specialty pancakes are popular with folks who enjoy breakfast any time of day, and omelets and breakfast plates fill up hungry diners.
“The Mediterranean Breakfast Plate is a pretty hot special with hummus, labaneh (Greek yogurt), fresh-sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, whole wheat pita, lemon juice, olive oil, two eggs cooked to order,” he said.
“Being able to serve that all day has been a treat. More breakfast, more often. The whole menu is available all day.”
Customers can expect to meet many of the younger residents of the farm community throughout their dining experience.
“Our community’s young people are finding a place to connect with the food chain,” he said. “They are seeing that food is not just something you go out to a grocery store and buy. The kids are learning the responsibility of going there daily and connecting with living animals.”
Their involvement is at the heart of the café’s focus on heritage, family and tradition, he said.
“I can say with confidence what we are serving is the best breakfast you are going to get,” he said. “That product has been cared for. It matters to me because we want our young people to grow up with a sense of responsibility.”
Café Homestead
608 Dry Creek Road (off F.M. 933 north of Waco)
Mon-Sat, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (on farm-to-table Saturdays it closes at 3:30)