Waco is so fortunate to have a terrific facility in the Cameron Park Zoo.
Apparently, it’s not a secret as evidenced by the huge crowds that flocked there during the recent spring break.
Waco residents should be thankful for the vision and drive by city and community leaders and zoo officials to create the natural-habitat zoo, which opened on July 18, 1993.
The zoo is celebrating its silver anniversary all year and on April 20, its signature fundraising event, Zoobilee, returns for the first time since 2013 with a special focus. The event will help raise funds for a new exhibit to be unveiled at Zoobilee.
My wife and I moved to Waco in 1998, though she recalls visiting its predecessor, the Central Texas Zoo, out near the airport when she was attending Baylor. That zoo wasn’t much more than animals kept in concrete and chain-link enclosures.
As the kids became toddlers, the Cameron Park Zoo became a regular place to visit or have play dates with friends. We bought a family membership so we could go whenever. The kids loved Grammy Nell’s play area; it was a great place to let them expend energy. They loved the giant snake, treehouse and slide, and the splash pad.
It wasn’t — and still isn’t — so large a zoo as to be overwhelming. The zoo has continued to improve and expand through the years. We’ve seen the addition of the Brazos River Country exhibit and the Asian Forest, which added orangutans, Sumatran tigers and Komodo dragons to mix of animals.
Our children are grown, but the zoo remains a wonderful place to go. Two years ago, I won a silent auction zoo package at the Cattle Baron’s Ball that provided a one-year patron membership, additional passes and a behind-the-scenes visit at the zoo.
My brother’s family used the passes on their first trip to the zoo and we tagged along, visiting for the first time in a long while. Sliding underneath the otters was great fun for the kids. Everyone agreed it’s a wonderful zoo and I can’t imagine anyone being disappointed when they visit.
My biggest regret is that I could never coordinate a good time for our family to take the behind-the-scenes visit; the expiration date for the package came and went. That was a missed opportunity.
I am curious what new zoo addition will be coming. No doubt it’ll be worth the visit.