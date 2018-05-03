Cancer is not a topic most of us want to discuss. The only upside to the disease is when you’ve beaten it.
But cancer exacts a terrible toll and it’s a slim few whose families haven’t been touched by the disease.
I have friends who have beaten cancer and others who haven’t.
In my own family I lost my father to colon cancer in 2006. My mother has been doing well since surgery and treatment last year to remove cancer spots.
I mourn friends who left this world too soon because of cancer. John Curylo, a good buddy and mentor, lost his fight with brain cancer in 2004. Patrick Posey, the Midway High biology teacher and soccer coach, died in April, also from a glioblastoma.
Emily Stephens of China Spring succumbed to brain cancer in January. I didn’t know her well, but presented her with a Youth Citizenship finalist award in 2012 through a program the Tribune-Herald does with Rotary Club of Waco. She was the school’s valedictorian.
This issue we showcase the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, which is a huge fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. You’ll see Emily’s photo in the story about the event by Julie Engebretson as Emily is being remembered with donations toward funding a pediatric library for young cancer patients in Temple and Waco.
Those involved with the Cattle Baron’s Ball will tell you that it’s about sharing those personal stories of family members and friends that go a long way into raising funds and doing something in an effort to curtail the disease.
As our story with Texas Oncology Waco shows, doctors are seeing different and better ways to treat their patients. Hope always remains for a cure.
This edition also has a medical focus, and there are plenty of reasons we seek medical treatment that are not cancer-related. A directory listing ads in this issue for medical services me can be found on pages 34 and 35.
We also can take charge ourselves with a more healthy lifestyle. For some people, that might be taking up competitive running or triathlons that challenge you in swimming, biking and running. With this issue Waco Today begins a six-month series in a partnership with Bicycle World and Waco Running Company.
It will lead through the TriWaco Triathlon in July and up to Waco’s first-ever Ironman 70.3 race, set for October. In our first installment, beginning on page 36, we meet Natasha Van der Merwe, the Austin-based Bicycle World director of team programs and a world-class triathlete herself. She will be leading workshops in Waco to help athletes prepare for these tough races.
That’s not as tough as the race against cancer. But hopefully one day we’ll all be winners in that fight.