One of the fun and sometimes aggravating things about working in a newsroom is receiving emails for businesses and organizations vying to get a little “pub” — as in publicity — for something they think is worth sharing with our readers.
It’s often about as exciting as recognizing National Pickle Day, which is Nov. 14 in case you want to mark your calendar.
We occasionally get some decent story pitches, but the vast majority of “great stories” touted via email are rarely worthy of the time it takes to read them. Others are great for a chuckle.
Case in point is this one. The email subject line reads “Sleepless in Texas: Research finds Texans will experience most sleepless night of the year on July 10.”
Hmm. Research about hot nights in Texas. Pick May through October, people.
This comes from a mattress review site, Sleepopolis, and yes, it is a website that compares mattress brands. It did not make any claims — at least in the email — about the best mattress for the buck, though obstensibly if you want a good night’s sleep, better start with a good mattress (or a CPAP machine).
The email claims that this study has “analysed the last 30 years of weather data to identify (statistically) when each state will experience the most uncomfortable conditions to get a good night’s sleep, based on a combination of the hottest overnight temperature, the number of hours of sunlight in the day, and the probability of high humidity.”
It includes an interactive map that you can scroll across each state to learn the predicted most-sleepless night of the year.
This seems to presume we’re either sleeping outdoors or with the windows open. Unless your air conditioning is on the fritz or you just can’t afford a summer electric bill, that doesn’t happen in Texas ... camping excluded.
You also have to wonder how all that data is supposed to accurately reflect a state as diverse as Texas. Anyhow, according to this email, Sleepopolis identified the warmest night of the year (Aug. 8 at 75 degrees); the date with the highest probability of high humidity (July 3, 89 percent of the day); and the longest day of the year (June 21 with 846 minutes of sunlight). The data was then crunched by averaging those three dates to reveal July 10 as the worst night’s sleep of the year.
Interestingly, the four states adjacent to Texas don’t necessarily share an adjacent date for their worst night of sleep: Louisiana (July 18); Arkansas (July 11, OK, that’s close); Oklahoma (July 6); and New Mexico (July 14).
California was split into two regions with Southern California getting a July 27 target and Northern California an Aug. 11 date, the only August date in the country.
Fellow Texans, I hope you have the most restful sleep possible on July 10. You’ve been warned.