Sharp-eyed viewers might have recognized that some of those container and window boxes used on “Fixer Upper” homes were purchased at Waco’s Greenlife Nursery and Landscaping, owned by Brett and Debby Boyd.
“I knew Chip and Joanna Gaines before they became famous and did some work for them before ‘Fixer Upper,’ ” Debby said. “Chip came out of his farm henhouse once with a T-shirt full of eggs, not in a basket, and offered me some, but I declined. If I had realized how famous they would become, I could have put those eggs on eBay and cleaned up!”
Whether or not the client is well-known, the Boyds enjoy helping homeowners spruce up a yard or find the find the right combination of plants to accentuate what he already has. They also have helped provide landscape material for Waco Habitat for Humanity homes at no charge.
“My favorite aspect of the nursery and landscape business is satisfying our clients’ needs,” Brett said. “Our customers are very happy people who enjoy getting out and spending time at our nursery, so it’s not a chore like going to the grocery store.”
A Richfield High grad born and raised in Waco, Brett has lived or worked within five blocks of Greenlife for 60 years.
“About 70 percent of our sales occur in just four months, March, April, June and October, and that seasonality is the most difficult part of our business,” he said. “This leads to staffing difficulties that are hard to overcome, but I look forward to coming to work every day because of relationships developed with my co-workers as well as our customers.”
Big Variety
Greenlife offers a wide variety of more than 3,000 plants, mulch, fertilizers and seed from vendors ranging from California to Florida, along with landscape material, fountains, shrubs and trees to transform any yard into an oasis. The business does landscaping work and even offers an annual fertilizing plan to keep everything ready for Texas weather extremes.
“In Central Texas, we have had three very bad weather events in my lifetime -- extreme cold in 1984 and 1989, and drought with scorching temperatures in 2011, killing many shrubs and trees planted 40 years earlier,” Brett said. “We are still feeling the effects of drought that wiped out many reliable, tough plants after a month. Numerous trees are still suffering to this day.”
While at Richfield and at Baylor, Brett worked part time for William Cameron Co. as a glass cutter and window builder (and he has the scars to prove it). After graduation from Baylor, he worked at J-Hawk Distributing Co. as a buyer and in 1985 became associated with Greenlife, buying out his partner Jim Hawkins’ interest in 1998.
Working Together
“The most important event for Greenlife was the day that my wife Debby joined the business,” he said. “Our customers come to us for advice as well as product, and we try to tell them what they need to know, not what they want to hear. If a client is about to purchase something that is not appropriate because it is the wrong season or for a similar reason, we will tell them, even if it costs us a sale.”
That dedication to the job and customers occasionally means doing whatever needs to be done, even hopping into his truck to travel to select growers who do not ship to Central Texas.
“These special buying trips sometimes enable me to find real treasures with plants that are unique to this market, and that’s a competitive advantage,” Brett said. “We are also the only local nursery that sources pottery by ocean container directly from the Far East.”
While satisfying clients’ needs is what they enjoy most, Brett said that’s not always easy with the availability of certain plants changing every week.
“My biggest fear is not having the best selection of plants at competitive prices, so I go to great lengths to not disappoint my customers,” Brett said. “Here in Central Texas, the plant-growing environment is really quite favorable. If you are able to irrigate, the possibilities are almost endless.”
Debby echoed her husband’s comments about the hectic schedule and fickle weather. “In the nursery business, you are constantly in the ‘go’ mode, but I enjoy all that it brings,” she said. “It is not the job for everyone, but it is almost like owning a farm because there’s always something to feed or water. You have to be willing to work in the sleet, pouring rain, and the blistering hot sun.”
Debby moved to Waco in 1980 and was employed by J-Hawk Corporation, which at the time owned Gibson’s Discount Centers, where she met Brett. They married here in 1981 and have two college-graduate daughters, Linden Brewer of Houston and Lindsey Glomb of Dallas, along with three grandchildren, Tucker and Harper (both 2) and 7-month-old Cameron Leslie. A fourth grandchild is expected in September.
The two complement each other perfectly, melding Debby’s artistic sensibilities with Brett’s technical expertise.
“This is not a 9-to-5, five-days-a-week job where we can just go home and forget it, and our work week is never 40 hours, with some 80 or more,” she said. “Our days start with bookkeeping, getting the landscape crews started, opening the store, and returning tons of messages such as emails, voicemail for our four phones, and tons of text messages that sometimes take three hours to sort through.
“Then after-hours, often we also get text messages or phone calls from customers/vendors, therefore making our job seven days a week. It is not unusual for me to text and email during an entire drive to Dallas or Houston, with someone else driving, of course! We are always working.”
Nursery work is frequently physical, whether digging a hole for a 65-gallon tree or unloading an 18-wheeler in 100-plus weather.
Fun Times, Too
“There is no boring part to our job because there is always something to do, usually go, go, go!” Debby said with a laugh. “But there is another side, like the tale of Simon, the Catmint (catnip) Manager. Simon came into our lives when we already had an indoor Maine Coon cat named Poptart, and one day I was in the kitchen, looked outside, and thought I saw Poptart in a drainage ditch.
“I ran and made Brett get out of the shower to help me retrieve him, but turned around and saw our cat in the study window. The new one was identical, so we took her in, and when we realized she wasn’t an indoor kitty, we took her to Greenlife, and she loved it, thinking all the catmint was just for her. Sadly, we lost both of them and our third cat within a couple months recently; we’ll wait to see if a new catnip manager finds us.”
One unusual story happened when a person phoned the nursery and said she had just called 911 but that the dispatcher refused to send an officer to her house and that she needed to call Greenlife. The person claimed to have purchased a pot from the Boyds two weeks earlier and that she had found an “extraterrestrial demon frog” in her pot.
Debby first checked the caller ID and put the person on hold to check the number and make sure it wasn’t a prank call. It wasn’t and Debby had to assure the woman that the frog was not evil, that frogs are good, and that it could have arrived on its own and not from the nursery.
“Our work has brought us many wonderful friendships, loyal customers and employees that are like family. You never know what the day will bring or whom,” Debby said. “Working side by side with Brett growing our business together has been a high point in my life. It brings me great joy to be his business partner. I have heard of many spouses say they could not even imagine working with their spouse. I would have to say I could not imagine not working with my spouse every day.”
Her husband agreed.
“We are blessed to work together and to have made many friends amongst our customers,” he said, “It is supremely gratifying to renew these relationships every spring. I firmly believe in Waco, its past and its future.”
Greenlife Nursery and Landscaping
1312 N. New Road
254-776-2400
Mon-Sat, 8:30 to 6 p.m.
Sun, noon to 5 p.m.
Also on Instagram and Facebook
Helpful Hints
Here’s a selection of some of landscape rules Greenlife Nursery shares on its website:
- Don’t choose a plant that grows 20 feet tall by 15 feet wide to be planted 3 feet away from your home, particularly in front of a window.
- Never choose a plant that will grow so large that when planted near the front door, it grows up (and it will), and you will be trapped in your house.
- Never plant a crape myrtle or Little Gem Magnolia right next to your house. These beautiful botanical specimens will grow twice as tall as your house. In just a few short years, these trees bend around and over the eve of your house and start climbing the roof. They will look like they are eating your home. Your insurance company will not be amused when those huge root systems damage your foundation while the branches are rubbing against your shingles.
- Never … ever … overplant your new landscape project. We see this every day. We spend a lot of our time fixing these horticultural monstrosities about three years after some “expert” created this crowded mess. The project looks great for the ﬁrst year. Then the different variety of plants start growing into each other and the result is an embarrassing, unsightly jungle. Often, we ﬁnd that the original “designer” loaded up the landscape and sold you 60 percent more plants than you have room for.