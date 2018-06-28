It’s summer in Central Texas. So it’s hot … brutally hot. Fry an egg atop your car kind of hot. You need to find a shade tree and a breeze or the nearest AC.

But summertime also is the time we get outside and do things. The kids are out of school. Many of us take vacations during these summer months. We want to be outdoors, or at least outside the home doing something.

Movies are great. The cooling dark of a theater and a good flick can fill a couple of hours here and there. But you are just sitting in that theater, munching on that buttered popcorn and candy.

Waco Today invites you to consider five area hot spots – no, make that cool spots – that can keep you moving.

The new surfing area at BSR Cable Park in Axtell is a great option. It’s nowhere near the coast, but the waves are real. Lessons are offered for those wanting to learn. But if surfing isn’t your thing, there’s much more to do at the water sports facility.

And it’s not the only place nearby. Check out our suggestions in the pages that follow.

COOL SPOT: BSR Cable Park

5347 Old Mexia Road, Axtell

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during summer

About: The surf area is the latest addition, but the water sports facility offers the world’s longest lazy river at nearly a mile long, a 12-acre cable wakeboarding lake and the huge Royal Flush slide that deposits the thrill-minded in the water with a splash. Check prices depending on what you want to do.

Online: bsrcablepark.com

+14 
HawaiianFallssplash.jpg

Courtney Priebe (right) and Felix Clevenger send water splashing as they hit the bottom of the Pineapple Express ride.
+14 
HawaiianFallsslide.jpg

A child makes the first curve on the Tiki Tower Slides before finishing up in the water below.
+14 
HawaiianFallssplasharea.jpg

Water sprays high as children play in Keiki Kove, an interactive water rain-fortress with a slide, tunnel whirlpool and a lazy river for children ages 12 or younger.

COOL SPOT: Hawaiian Falls

900 Lake Shore Drive, Waco

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, open until 8 p.m. Fridays

About: Numerous slides, a wave pool, splash ground and regular pool. The water park offers swim lessons. Daily admission costs $21.99 for those under 48 inches tall, seniors 55 and older and military (with valid ID); others cost $28.99. A pass for one cooler costs $15. Season passes allow unlimited visits and access to all five Hawaiian Falls parks.

Online: hfalls.com

+14 
Playdiumzipline.jpg

Lifeguard Tate Uptmor, 17, keeps a watchful eye from his station as a girl cruises along the zipline and another goes up the high diving board, two of the special features of the Playdium Pool.
+14 
Playdiumhoops.jpg

Kids play a spirited game of basketball on the goal that comes up out of the water.
+14 
Playdiumpillar.jpg

Two concrete pillars in the middle of the pool are places to hang onto and relax, or to sit on top and soak in the sunshine.

COOL SPOT: Playdium Pool

200 Playdium Drive, West

Hours: The family-owned Playdium changed its operating hours this year, now open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

About: The 1.2-million gallon pool was built in 1945 and is filled with water from an artesian well. The water goes through a filter and chlorine is added. It is one of the few pools with a high diving board; it also has a zipline for younger kids and a basketball goal in the water. Sundays often have live bands performing. Admission costs $13 for age 13 and older; $10 for 12 and under (guardian supervision required). Season passes also are available.

Online: facebook.com/playdium.pool

+14 
EscapeRoommaze.jpg

Briana Barnes (left) and Charlotte Lewis, both 16 and from Euless, try to figure out the maze in the Waco Room, one of four escape rooms available. They came with parents to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos, but didn’t stay long because of the heat and decided to give the indoor Waco Escape Rooms a go.
+14 
EscapeRoomsigns.jpg

After the 60 minutes of playing time is up, participants can choose funny signs from a wall to indicate their success or failure in a group photo. Erik Barnes grabs the Grumpy Cat face and is joined by (from left) Charlotte Lewis, Briana Barnes and Shannon Lewis.
+14 
EscapeRoomsCory.jpg

Waco Escape Rooms owner Cory Dickman checks the laptop to see what room bookings are lined up.

COOL SPOT: Waco Escape Rooms

711 Washington Ave., Waco

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

About: Waco Escape Rooms’ move from its original location on Lake Air Drive to its downtown spot has been a great change, says owner Cory Dickman. While it has the same numbers of rooms as the old place, they are larger, upgraded and there’s still space to grow. A fifth escape room should open in August. “It will have a different feel than the other ones,” he said, but kept mum on other details. Being downtown, the business is seeing people coming over to play after touring the Silos at Magnolia and gets to collaborate with neighboring businesses. Booking is done online and costs $20 per person to play.

Online: wacoescaperooms.com

+14 
AMF bowler.jpg

Cayden Cutlip has an unorthodox release as he bowls at the AMF Westview Lanes while his cousin, Landon Richmond, watches. The cousins are from China Spring.
+14 
AMF arcade.jpg

New general manager Craig Jordan stands in the game room of the renovated bowling alley. Jordan has been with AMF for 24 years, the last six as a manager.
+14 
AMF bar.jpg

The sports bar also underwent a renovation. Customers can kick back at the bar or at one of the tables and watch sports on three large, high-definition TV screens.

COOL SPOT: AMF Westview Lanes

4565 W. Waco Drive, Waco

Hours: Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

About: You won’t believe the changes at the AMF Westview Lanes. The counter moved to the opposite side; in its place is a game room with high-end arcade attractions. The renovations have been ongoing the last couple of years, and new general manager Craig Jordan said there’s more to come. A second game room will be added in July, and in August the game monitors above the lanes are going to be replaced with a video wall. It will show music videos and sporting events and include a premium sound system, he said.

Costs: Jordan often hears the lament of the expense of bowling for families, but notes that AMF runs many specials, including $2 Tuesdays after 8 p.m. and Groupon coupons four times a year. Summertime also means season passes are sold that allow three games of bowling every day all summer.

Online: amf.com/location/amf-westview-lanes-tx

Tags