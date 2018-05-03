Contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith will bring his “Surrounded by a Million Lights” World Tour to First Woodway Baptist Church on May 12.
The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-award winning artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor has gained a loyal following of fans that spans generations.
First Woodway worship pastor Gary Rhodes said he expects the performance to sell out as Smith is the kind of artist who draws in people who enjoy his easy yet powerful musical style.
“It’s been a real joy,” Rhodes said. “He’s one of my favorites of all time. So many of our songs that we have sung over the years he has written.
“One of our musicals we did was ‘Friends’ based on his classic song ‘Friends are Friends Forever.’ Through the ages, he is one of those anointed songwriters with a heart for worship.”
“Great is the Lord,” “Agnus Dei”and “Shine on Us” are among Smith’s classic songs.
Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for more than 30 years. He has written 32 No. 1 singles and has been honored with 45 Dove Awards.
He was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. He’s also given back to the global community by raising funds to battle AIDS in Africa alongside longtime friend Bono, the lead singer of U2.
He started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International, a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name.
The concert will feature fan favorites from Smith’s extensive repertoire along with “A Million Lights,” “Surrounded (Fight My Battles),” “Revolution” and more new music from his latest two full-length albums released back-to-back in February.
His studio album “A Million Lights” and his live worship album “Surrounded” are expressions of Smith’s belief that music is transformative and meaningful.
“Until the world ends, music is the most powerful language there is,” Smith said. “It can transform your life on every level, not just the spiritual. It can help people reconnect with why they’re here.”
He referred to his song “Revolution” on the new album in Billboard magazine.
“‘Revolution’ was the first song I landed on for the new album,” he said. “It’s a bit of a throwback thought but no less true -- that we need a love revolution. We need to listen more and talk less. We need to understand more and judge less. We need to love more, and we certainly need to love better. I guess that will always be the case, but it’s sure true for today.”
Local Performance
Rhodes said having Smith come to First Woodway will bring in people who want to experience a message of hope and refreshment.
“I have always dreamed of him coming to our church,” Rhodes said. “We have spread the word through our congregation and the community. The response has been a multi-generational interest. People from my son’s age in the 20s to people who are senior adults are familiar with him and love him. I can’t tell you how many people have responded, ‘He’s one of my favorites. I’ve got to go.’’’
While the concert is a ticketed event, a portion of the proceeds will go back to First Woodway.
“They made it a ministry endeavor from the beginning, and they are going to tithe money back to the church for ministry,” Rhodes said.
This is typical of Smith’s way of giving back as he is known for attending worship pastor retreats to lead a session of worship music.
“He’s very unpretentious and he may be one of the best songwriters and artists of our day but he doesn’t act like he knows it,” Rhodes said.
“He was very much involved in Billy Graham’s ministry. If you watch Billy Graham’s memorial service, he was part of that.”
Smith’s stop in Waco is part of a 30-city tour that includes dates in the region.
“I can’t wait to have a packed house here at Woodway. It’s a nice way to celebrate Mother’s Day,” Rhodes said.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the church.
The VIP and artist’s circle tickets are sold out, but due to many requests for reserved seating, a block of seats in the center of the auditorium is designated for general admission tickets for groups of six or more.
“There’s not a bad seat in our worship center,” Rhodes said. “You will feel like you are in the artist circle since any seat is within 20 rows of the stage.”
Smith’s entire band will perform with him, and Image Magnification will offer a more up-close experience with cameras and screens.
Additional Artist
Also performing with Smith will be Australian singer-songwriter Nathan Tasker, who weaves his personal journey of sorrow, doubt, hope and expectation into songs that have garnered three No. 1 radio singles in Australia, a No. 1 hit in the UK and a nod for Australian Artist of the Year in 2011 by The Rock Across Australia, which tracks the top Christian songs in that nation.
Following his critically acclaimed debut album, “Home,” Tasker’s latest album is “Man on a Wire.” Known for his guitar-driven pop songs and deeply thoughtful lyrics, Tasker also engages audiences through his open and engaging style that puts fans at ease and welcomes them into the stories he tells.
“Anytime you can fill your church up with people who love the Lord with such a vibrant worship leader it’s just a wonderful thing,” Rhodes said.
“A group of residents from the Methodist Children’s Home will come thanks to a generous gift. What a wonderful way to sow some positive seeds into their lives.”
Michael W. Smith Concert
When, where: 7 p.m. May 12 at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Prices: Tickets cost $10 students and $20 general admission and may be purchased online at itickets.com or by calling 772-9696.