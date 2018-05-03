What is it about the Titanic that fires the imagination? Was it the glamour of another era? The tragedy surrounding its sinking? The stories of the people on board? Learn all about the ill-fated ocean liner’s history and discover numerous items salvaged from its wreckage during the Mayborn Museum’s “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.”
Billed as the museum’s first blockbuster exhibition, “Titanic” will feature more than 150 authentic artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. Visitors will also be given replica boarding passes of an actual passenger, and at the end of the exhibition they will find out if they were among the 700 or so survivors. “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” will run June 2 through Jan. 6.
The museum has a number of special events to tie in with the exhibit. The Titanic Evening Soirée will whisk you away to a night of elegance and pageantry on board the most luxurious ocean liner of all time. The June 1 party will be a night to remember featuring music, food, dancing, décor and other elements inspired by the voyage. Guests will also get an exclusive private showing of “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” before it opens to the public.
“This will be an elegant and memorable event,” said Charles Walter, director of the Mayborn. “We want you to get a feel for what it was like to be onboard the Titanic. We’re encouraging period costumes and have many surprises in store for attendees.”
The event will begin with refreshments and viewing of the exhibition at the Mayborn Museum. The party will then move over to the Baylor Club for dinner, dancing and entertainment. Dress is cocktail attire, but guests should feel free to break out beautiful Edwardian-style evening wear.
Individual tickets for the event can be purchased for $100 each. Sponsorships are also available: $2,500 for First Class Reserved Table, $5,000 for Captain’s Table Silver, and $10,000 for Captain’s Table Gold. Proceeds benefit Baylor’s Mayborn Museum.
“We are seeking sponsors and underwriters for the Titanic Evening Soirée,” Walter said. Support of this event will help the Mayborn Museum to continue to provide the valuable experiences our community has come to expect.”
Then on June 25-29, students from Baylor Law School will try to prove there was negligence in the maritime disaster during “Big Trial,” the culmination of the law school’s renowned Practice Court program.
The trial will be based upon the real series of events that led to the Titanic’s sinking. The trial will feature Baylor law students acting as counsel for plaintiffs Esther Hart and Madeleine Astor, and defendants International Mercantile Marine Co. and Harland & Wolff. This mock trial will use modern law, technology and theories as applied to the facts from 1912 tragedy.
Throughout the case, the law students trying the case will call witnesses, introduce evidence and argue the case before a jury.
Other events, including presentations by experts who have visited the wreckage, will take place later in the year.
Built by Harland & Wolff in Belfast, Ireland, for the White Star shipping company, the RMS Titanic is possibly one of the most known ships to have ever sailed. And tragically, its sinking on April 14, 1912, is what the fated ship is most known for. After striking an iceberg, the Titanic took on water, rose violently upward, broke apart and plummeted to the ocean floor, claiming some 1,500 lives.
Resting on the ocean floor for more than 70 years, the ship was found by Dr. Robert D. Ballard in 1985. Ballard located the wreckage using a novel technique that identified the debris field that scattered away from the ship and used this cookie crumb-like trail to eventually locate the Titanic.
Tickets for “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” cost $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities for the soiree are currently available. For more information, visit www.MaybornMuseum.com.
Roadrunner Festival
The city of Woodway’s popular Roadrunner Festival will move from its traditional Memorial Day weekend setting to the prior weekend.
“We had a great turnout last year, but we also were competing with high school graduations as well as Memorial Day travel,” said Janet Schaffer, director of arboretum, tourism and recreational services for the city of Woodway. “So we changed dates to May 18 and May 19.”
The festival will kick off with the Woodway Wine Tour from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Guests can enjoy food and wine pairings from local wineries, such as Valley Mills Vineyard, Kissing Tree Vineyards, Red Caboose, Silver Lake Cellars and Waco Winery and Vineyard. The Brian & Jeremy Acoustic Duo and The Bashara/Klaras Jazz Duo will provide some smooth tunes for the evening. Tickets to the wine tour are $50.
Military veterans are invited to the annual Veterans Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. May 19 at the arboretum’s Pavilion. The free breakfast will feature speaker Melissa Gentsch. Reservations are not required.
At 4 p.m. the Gardener’s Gathering, Kids Zone and vendors will open in the Woodway Family Center parking area and grounds. Approximately 40 vendors will set up shop. Food trucks will be in attendance and Ninfa’s will sell beer and wine. The Kids Zone will feature face painting, a zip line, a rock wall and an obstacle course.
At 7:15 p.m. Michael Carubelli will take the stage, followed by an 8:15 p.m. performance by area darling Holly Tucker. The festival will close with a 10 p.m. fireworks show.
All events except the wine tour are free. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club.
For more information, visit woodwayrrfest.com.
Attic Treasures
Join Historic Waco for its annual Attic Treasures May 4-6 at 4328 W. Waco Drive (the former location of Office Max next to Mardels). This giant rummage sale features antique furniture, art and clothes to toys, home items and books.
“We have some gorgeous oriental rugs,” said Jill Barrow, Historic Waco executive director. “We also will have a baby grand piano for sale and a player piano. This year we have beautiful furniture and many more paintings than previous years.”
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. A special preview party will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 3. This is a chance to get first crack at all the bargains while enjoying a nice dinner. Tickets to the preview party cost $40.
The next weekend Historic Waco will hold Miss Mary’s Lemonade Party from 1 to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House Museum. Keep Waco Beautiful will help with various activities. The family fun day will feature games, crafts, including a special Mother’s Day craft, and of course, lemonade.
“Miss Mary Kinnard loved having lemonade parties, and this will be a continuation of her tradition,” Jill said. “These family Fundays will take place the second Sunday of every month. Our June Funday will have a watermelon theme.”
Tickets to the Funday cost $10 per family. For more information, call Historic Waco Foundation at 753-5166 and stay tuned for information about summer activities.
Veterans Recognition
May brings with it two days that acknowledge men and women who were in the military. The third Saturday in May is known as Armed Forces Day while Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the United States. In fact, the entire month of May is set aside as Military Appreciation Month.
A special group of veterans will be honored on May 31 at the third annual Combat Marine Outdoors Benefit Gala Dinner at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Lt. Col. Allen West will serve as keynote speaker. Additionally, special guests will include a veteran of Iwo Jima (World War II) and one of the Frozen Chosin (Korea).
West is the third of four generations of military servicemen in his family. During his 22-year career in the Army, he served in several combat zones and received many honors, including a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals and a Valorous Unit Award. He is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Florida's 22nd congressional district from 2011 to 2013.
Combat Marine Outdoors started in 2005 after organizers visited combat-wounded Marines and sailors from the 1st Marine Division at Brooke Army Medical Center for several months. The Marines, sailors and service members there needed an opportunity to get away from the hospital, in an environment of friendship, camaraderie and fellowship with other Marines to accelerate their recovery from the traumatic injuries they sustained in combat.
CMO provides dream hunts and outdoor adventures for severely wounded Marines, soldiers, airmen, sailors and Navy corpsmen. These hunting and fishing excursions play a vital role in the rehabilitation of these American heroes.
“We fly under the radar, but we have been able to take more than 2,000 warriors on hunting and fishing trips,” said Rusty Hicks, co-founder of the organization.
Tickets to the gala cost $100 with table sponsorships available. Guests also can sponsor a wounded hero to attend this event by contacting rusty@combatmarineoutdoors.org. For more information, visit combatmarineoutdoors.org.
Pond Tour
My husband, Alan, has gotten interested in backyard ponds and water gardens. He visits websites that deal with water features like backyard waterfalls and fountains. So I’m sure he will enjoy when the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society hosts its annual Parade of Ponds in an effort to support the Waco Wetlands.
The event will run on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. for select ponds, and from noon to 5 p.m. June 3.
Each year, the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society hosts a pond tour where many of the members open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. This year, 10 to 12 ponds will be featured on the tour. Water features are today’s hottest trend in landscaping. This is a great chance for our water feature owners and serious water gardeners to share their piece of paradise with the public.
“I like the fish aspect of having a pond, and keep koi in my pond,” said Jerry Coffee, society president. “Some people like the plant aspect, the water lilies and such, and my wife likes the water aspect of the pond.”
Jerry pointed out that not only is the tour a wonderful opportunity to spend a day seeing some of the best water gardens and ponds in the Central Texas area, but it also allows members to promote the joy of the water gardening hobby while at the same time supporting the Waco Wetlands.
Tickets for the 2018 pond tours may be purchased at any participating location where you see the Parade of Ponds poster or at the first home visited while attending the tour. Tickets for the event are only $5 per person with children 12 and under being free with a paid adult. A detailed map is provided to participants to assist in navigating their way from one beautiful pond to the next.
All proceeds from this event will go to support the Waco Wetlands. After the Parade of Ponds, the HOTWGPS will present the Waco Wetlands with a check at one of its monthly meetings with the proceeds. In past years, the HOTWGPS has also supported the Cameron Park Zoo’s Brazos River Exhibit and the Asian Forest Exhibit.
For more information about this year’s pond tours or the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society, go to the website www.hotwgps.com or call Allen Hunter at 254-405-4212.
Heart Ball
Brush up on those superpowers. The American Heart Association will hold the Being Heart Heroes Ball on June 2 at Downtown 301 Event Center. The annual Heart Ball, a themed gala event, will include an elegant dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment.
The featured heart survivor of the evening will be Dr. Eric F. O’Neill, who will share his personal experience overcoming heart disease.
“He is a miracle who is walking around,” said Melissa Naylor, who is co-chairing the ball with Rebecca Vardeman Murphy for the second year in a row.
The chairs have lined up a couple of unusual items for the evening’s audible auction.
“Becky used to work for Dolly Parton and has gotten us a guitar signed by Dolly Parton and another guitar signed by Trace Atkins,” Melissa said. “We also are asking everyone to bring a ‘ball to the ball.’ We all know that being active leads to a healthy heart, and we want to encourage kids to be active. So all these balls we collect will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.”
The annual Heart Ball is a celebration that contributes toward AHA’s many successes in fighting heart disease and stroke through research, education and outreach. This work has led to extraordinary advances in cardiovascular health and a decline in heart-related deaths for the past 50 years.
The Heart Ball campaign raises more than $71 million nationwide annually, allowing the American Heart Association to fund cardiovascular and stroke research on a scale second only to the federal government. The AHA’s successes are made possible thanks in large part to the generosity and leadership of local participants. The Waco Heart Ball attracts several hundred of the city and state’s community leaders in medicine and business.
Individual tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available. Visit wacoheartball.heart.org for details or email Janet.Ginsburg@heart.org.