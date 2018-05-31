Sarah Goodnight is no stranger to physical challenges. The daughter of Jon Marc and Nancy Goodnight is a dedicated athlete who competed in the World Championship Ironman in Kona, Hawaii. So when she says a recent trip was challenging, you take notice.
Sarah spent almost eight weeks in Nepal, from late February through mid-April, and not only that but she went by herself with only a backpack for luggage. She felt the call of the mountains and longed to see Mount Everest and the Annapurna mountains. Nepal is a hugely popular hiking destination, and thousands of people every year flock to the country to hike through the Himalayas.
“Luckily, I didn’t have to camp while I was there because the popular trails through the mountains have these lodges called teahouses, which provide rooms for trekkers like me to spend the night,” she said. “I had plenty of warm clothing, including a huge down jacket I bought here in Waco at the Bear Mountain. I needed those clothes because temperatures frequently dropped to the negative 10s or teens Celsius (so like 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit!).
“I packed fleece-lined hiking boots, thermal leggings to wear under my hiking pants, a puffy down sleeping bag to keep me warm at night, books to read at night once the hike was done, trekking poles, a GoPro, water bottle, Steripen and water purifying tablets (because you can’t drink any water there, not even out of the tap in the cities), sunglasses and sunscreen (the sun is extremely intense at high altitude because there’s very little atmosphere to protect from UV rays), antibiotics and a first aid kit if I ever got sick (I didn’t), and other miscellaneous items.”
Sarah had an itinerary for the first half of the trip when she climbed to Everest Base Camp with a group of other trekkers and Sherpas. For the second half of the trip she set off on her own, and spent time in the cities and hiked the Annapurna region solo. She found the Napalese to be extremely welcoming, and Nepal one of the safest countries to travel alone — one of her biggest concerns as a solo female traveler.
So what was challenging for this intrepid traveler?
“The altitude!” she said. “It’s a short, 20-minute helicopter ride from the city of Lukla (9,383 feet) to Everest Base Camp (17,600 feet), but most people take eight days or more to hike there because altitude sickness can set in if you climb too high too quickly.”
The general rule is to climb no more than 2,000 feet in elevation in a single day, and any time a climber goes 3,000 feet up to take a rest day to acclimatize to the altitude. Sarah believes that if someone tried to go from Lukla to Everest Base Camp in a single day and spent the night there, they’d probably slip into a coma and die.
“We went slowly, however, I still developed a few symptoms of altitude sickness like headaches, shortness of breath, nausea/loss of appetite and difficulty sleeping,” she said. “The shortness of breath, especially once we climbed to 18,500 feet (which was the highest we went) was especially limiting and rather annoying. Crossing the Cho La mountain pass, which was the hardest day of hiking I had, was very difficult because I had to stop for breath every four steps.”
The trek was worth it, particularly climbing Kala Patthar, a small summit of around 18,500 feet near Everest Base Camp.
“It is a popular spot to climb to see the sunrise over Mount Everest and the other mountains in the range,” she said. “We woke up at 3:45 in the morning to start our climb to the top so we could catch the sunrise. We started climbing under the most amazing spread of stars I’ve ever seen, and it took us two hours to reach the summit.
“It was dark, unbelievably cold even wearing all of the clothes I brought, and extremely difficult to breathe normally at that altitude. The sun came up directly behind Everest, and gave the mountain an orange halo — it was amazing.”
Bowen Music Fest
Speaking of live music, the Bowen Music Fest will celebrate its 20th anniversary by bringing to Waco one of the biggest bands of the ’80s. REO Speedwagon will headline the festival on June 3 at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium.
The classic rock band won’t be alone. Midland also shares top billing, while Ray Wylie Hubbard and Jason Eady will perform sets. The show will close with the “Wade Bowen and Friends Jam,” which will feature Bowen, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott, Cody Canada, Kevin Fowler, Joe Nichols and Suzy Bogguss, to name a few.
A silent auction will run during the Music Fest while a celebrity golf tournament will take place the next day on June 4.
Money raised from the Bowen Music Fest is earmarked for local organizations that cater to children and families.
“At the Bowen Family Foundation, we believe that music heals,” Wade Bowen wrote on the foundation website. “With that in mind, we’re dedicated to the mission of helping to heal the children and families in and around Waco.”
The foundation has raised $2.5 million in those 20 years that it has distributed to such organizations as the March of Dimes, CASA, the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and the Waco Boys and Girls Club.
Festival gates will open at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $30 at the gate while children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. For more information, visit bowenfamilyfoundation.org.
Wordfest Anthology
One of my biggest thrills last year took place in October when my daughter Derby received word that a poem she wrote would be published in the WordFest Anthology and then when was invited to read her poem in front of a large crowd that included a former Texas Poet Laureate. It was a heady experience for a 16-year-old aspiring writer.
Submissions for the 2018 WordFest Anthology will be accepted from June 1-July 4. Last year, hundreds of writers submitted works, including several international poets. The anthology featured 75 poets from coast to coast, including Nathan Brown, former Poet Laureate of Oklahoma.
Nathan will be the featured poet at the 2018 WordFest, which will run Oct. 5-7 as part of the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.
“Nathan Brown is a talented performer of poetry and music who can make you laugh and cry in a matter of minutes. He makes learning fun when he teaches writing workshops,” said Sandi Horton, who organizes WordFest.
He was Poet Laureate in 2013 and 2014. He taught at the University of Oklahoma for 17 years but now lives in Wimberley. The author of 19 books, Nathan also worked as a professional songwriter and musician for decades in and around Oklahoma City, Nashville and Austin. He holds an interdisciplinary doctorate in creative and professional writing from the University of Oklahoma and he served as the artist-in-residence at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Poets may submit two poems on any family-friendly topic for consideration in the 2018 WordFest Anthology. Each poem should contain a title and be 24 lines or less in Times New Roman 12 point font with no line longer than 50 characters. Poems should not have been previously published.
For more information about submitting poems, visit wacoartsfest.org.
Gold-Headed Cane
One Saturday morning my father got pretty sick so we called his doctor, Tim Martindale, to see what to do. He told us to take Daddy to the Providence ER, which we did at once. What we didn’t expect was to see Dr. Martindale at the ER, waiting for us to arrive. But that is the kind of doctor he is, so it is no surprise that he was awarded the Gold-Headed Cane Award by the McLennan County Medical Society at an April 13 banquet at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
Dr. Martindale, a former pastor and journalist, attended the University of Houston and then the University of Texas in Austin where he earned a degree in journalism and worked as a wire editor for the Daily Texan. At UT, he met his wife Denise while working as an orientation adviser and shortly after college they married.
After college, he became lead pastor and lead music minister at Lakeshore Christian Fellowship in Austin. He continued his work in journalism as publications director for his church's national organization, Great Commission Ministries.
After several years as a pastor, he pursued a career in medicine and returned to UT to obtain his premed requirements and then attended UTMB Galveston. He completed his residency in family medicine at the Family Medicine Residency Program here in Waco, where he graduated as chief resident. He joined Providence Health Center and opened his own practice while also serving as medical director of the Freeman Center for more than 10 years.
In addition, Dr. Martindale has served as chief of staff for Providence Health Center, board chair of McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation, president of the Central Texas Academy of Family Physicians, and a member of the Waco Leadership Forum. He served two terms as president of the McLennan County Medical Society, during the 150th anniversary of the organization in 2016. In that role he oversaw the creation of an oral history project, endowed scholarships at Baylor University and McLennan Community College, helped create an historical exhibit in conjunction with Historic Waco, applied for a marker from the Texas Historical Commission and authored the History of Waco Medicine research project.
Tim and Denise have three children, including a son practicing medicine in New York, and two grandchildren.
Speakers during the Gold-Headed Cane banquet included Dr. Roland Goertz, Dr. Randy Gardell, Dr. John Speckmiear, Dr. Buck Cross and Dr. Jim Olmsted. Dr. Martindale was presented the Gold-Headed Cane by his son, Dr. Zane Martindale.
This was the 19th year the member physicians of the McLennan County Medical Society nominated and voted for one of their colleagues to receive the Gold-Headed Cane. Based on a tradition that originated England in the 1600s, the qualifications of the recipient include professional standing, good citizenship and personal integrity, and is a symbol of respect, truth, culture and art in the medical profession. In the United States, many larger cities have carried it on to honor an outstanding physician with a long history of commitment to quality medicine in their community.
Fun Day Weekend
Did you know Waco is the place to be for Juneteeth Weekend? The Empowerment Driven by Knowledge Coalition will host the seventh annual Juneteenth Family Fun Day Weekend Extravaganza from June 15-17. The event will provide an opportunity to participate in a variety of events that create an atmosphere celebrating African-American heritage and independence while promoting education and unity.
Thanks to a generous grant from Creative Waco, the weekend will feature two new events. The inaugural Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Waco Hippodrome. McLennan County juniors and seniors will model formalwear, participate in a talent show and answer some trivia questions in order to win scholarships and college supplies. The Waco chapter of Phi Beta Sigma will sponsor the scholarships.
On Sunday, the Juneteenth Father’s Day Gospel Blowout will take place at 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East. Grammy-nominated gospel artist Myron Butler will perform along with other well-known musicians and choirs.
Both the pageant and Gospel Blowout are free to attend.
The flagship event of the weekend takes place on June 16, at Brazos Park East. The Juneteenth Family Fun Day will feature food, music, vendors and more. Visitors can access community services at the Health Zone and Community Zone. CareNet, the McLennan County Public Health Department and Medico M.D. will offer screenings while MCC, the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, the Waco NAACP, among others, will have information to share.
The Kids Zone will be one of the most popular parts of the Fun Day. Adelle Williams, who is co-chairing the day and is particularly responsible for the Kids Zone, has put together a great variety of activities.
“We want it to be entertaining and educational,” she said. “We will have the Waco Police Department distributing ID kits. The Waco Fire Department will be out, and we will have a competition modeled after Minute to Win It for teens. The Art Center of Waco will bring its art exhibit trailer and the Central Texas Artist Collective will provide arts and crafts activities. Stripes will provide its great slushes.”
Also look for pony rides, bounce houses and even an archery area run by Texas Parks and Wildlife. Music will fill the entire area all day and expect a great lineup of food trucks. The three zones will remain open until 8 p.m. when acclaimed national R&B group Dru Hill will take the stage.
Tickets for the Family Fun Day cost $20 at the gate but children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. The last Family Fun Day attracted 5,000 guests and organizers hope for a larger crowd this year.
For more information, visit family-funday.com or call 254-495-5556.