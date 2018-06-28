I got up to watch the weddings of Princess Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Andrew and Fergie, and Prince William and Princess Kate. So it’s no surprise I tuned in for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. But Cathy Pleitz went one better; she was actually in the giant crowd that filled the town of Windsor and saw Harry and his bride ride by in their carriage.
Being in Windsor for the wedding was a happy fluke for Cathy. She and three friends were on their way to South Africa, a trip that had been planned long before the royal wedding date was announced.
“We had a long layover at Heathrow, which is about 10 miles from Windsor,” Cathy said. “When we went through security we asked if we had time to get to Windsor and back for our flight. We were assured we did.”
Cathy and one of her traveling companions caught a cab to the town, but were dropped off at the city limits because all roads were closed.
“We went through security at the edge of town, and then wandered around,” she said. “There were giant TVs set up everywhere so we were able to watch. After the wedding, we heard a commotion and ran to the street as the carriage went by. I have video of that. But we decided we needed to get back to the airport.”
That turned out to be a task. Roads in Windsor were still closed, so the Texans knew they needed to get to the outskirts of town where they had been dropped off. Police officers filled the town, but Cathy soon realized that the majority were brought in from other cities to help with security.
“No one could tell us how to get out,” Cathy said. “Then we learned there were actually no cabs even coming to where we were dropped off. A policeman suggested we take the train to Heathrow, but there was a three-hour wait there. We finally decided we would have to start walking to Heathrow and hopefully hitchhike to the airport.”
However, luck was with the women as they left town. Two cabs were parked at the ring around the city; both had been hired as private drivers. While the first cab refused to help the pair the second cab took pity on them and took them back to Heathrow. Cathy reported they had plenty of time to spare before they boarded their flight.
The African portion of the journey was a trip of a lifetime, Cathy said. The group stayed at the Victoria Falls Hotel in Zimbabwe, a luxurious hotel built in 1904 overlooking the falls. The group also hired a driver to take them to Botswana and the Chobe National Park.
“We were able to see so many animals up close, including four of the big five (lion, cheetah, Cape buffalo and elephant),” Cathy said. “Our driver was an amateur photographer so he helped us get some amazing photos.”
The group also visited the Cape of Good Hope, saw penguins at Table Mountain National Park, visited Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned and toured museums in Cape Town.
“It was a wonderful trip and so diverse,” Cathy said. “We saw natural beauty, animals and not only history, but history in the making.”
TriWaco
In my May 2009 Around Town, I wrote about a new event that would take place in July of that year. The event was TriWaco and the inaugural race attracted 600 people. On July 15, TriWaco will celebrate its 10th anniversary and plans to welcome 1,000 participants.
Hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Olympic and sprint distance event will begin at 7 a.m. in Indian Spring Park. The race starts with a 1,500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a mostly flat and fast 25-mile bike ride on country roads north and west of Waco. The race finishes out with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos River that leads to the oldest suspension bridge in Texas.
The sprint distance event includes a 400-meter swim in the Brazos River, a 12-mile bike ride along the same country roads and a 3.5-mile run finishing on the Waco Suspension Bridge. The run course and swim will remain the same as last year for both the Olympic and sprint events, but the bike course will change slightly with riders completing two loops instead of going so far out of town.
Participants also can choose to enter just the runs or the aquabike races. This is an endurance sport composed of the swimming and cycling stages. It’s an ideal race for athletes who are focused on the swim and bike legs of the triathlon without the run.
TriWaco also will include an expo with numerous vendors on Saturday during packet pickup, and the H-E-B Kids Zone with bounce houses, arts and crafts, and more on Sunday during the race. Food trucks also will be on hand.
“The participants are so gracious and like coming to Waco because of the course,” said Amanda Haygood, director of sports and special events at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. “Cameron Park is beautiful to run through and it’s so fun to finish by running over the historic Suspension Bridge. Also, Waco is becoming such a tourist destination that visitors come in for the triathlon but then stay to see other parts of the city.”
Even if you aren’t swimming, biking or running, you can still enjoy the TriWaco weekend as a volunteer. Amanda said volunteers are needed Saturday and Sunday at registration, water stations, the competitors food tent and the finish line. Spectators also are welcome and can line the Suspension Bridge to watch the swim and to cheer the finish.
For more information about TriWaco, visit TriWaco.org. Waco Today continues its triathlon series this month beginning on page 40.
Fourth on the Brazos
Are you ready for some fireworks? How about patriotic music, lots of food, children’s activities and more? Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition and the event to find all things July 4.
This year’s celebration is set for Wednesday, July 4, at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium. The event will feature plenty of food trucks, a kids zone, interactive booths and more all topped off with fireworks over the Brazos.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. The Zac Harmon Blues Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. The seventh annual Corndog Classic will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by Eagles tribute band Desperado. The Waco Community Band will perform at 9 p.m., with fireworks lighting up the night at 9:15 p.m. Last year, approximately 15,000 people attended Fourth on the Brazos.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.brazosnightswaco.com.
Car Show
The Humane Society of Central Texas continues to do great work with the homeless animals in our community. But caring for hundreds of dogs, cats and other critters costs money and that means the organization is branching out with its fundraising efforts.
Two new events will take place in July. On July 14, the Humane Society will hold a car show at the shelter. The show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Car shows are very popular,´ said Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas. “We are letting the various car enthusiasts groups know about the show, and the word spreads like wildfire. People will come from out of town to show their cars or as spectators. You can expect to see muscle cars and classic cars but also some race cars and some exotic cars.”
Spectators can attend free of charge, but the entry fee for a car costs $20. Trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories to exhibitors.
“Hopefully people will come for the show, but then will wander around our animal area to see what great animals we have for adoption,” Don said.
Then get ready for the full moon on July 28 and the Howl at the Moon 5K. Runners will start at Indian Spring Park, then make their way along the well-lighted river, cross the McLane Stadium footbridge and turn around the Mayborn Museum before finishing across the Suspension Bridge.
“It is hard to run in July, but we will start the run at 10 p.m. when the temperatures should cool into the 80s or low 90s,” Don said. “I did one of these runs in Fort Worth, and it started at midnight and was so fun with an almost carnival atmosphere. We want to have that same atmosphere here.”
Registration for the 5K will cost $25 before July 15.
When I spoke with Don in early June he reported the shelter hasn’t euthanized an animal because of space or time for several months (some animals come in so ill or injured or are so aggressive that they must be euthanized). However, the shelter is bursting at the seams, especially with puppy and kitten season well underway.
“We have brought on new rescue groups that pull some of our animals,” Don said. “Rescue groups now say we are one of the best shelters to work with because we provide so much to our animals like vaccinations and microchips. We also have some really great animals. In fact, we had someone who was visiting from New York City come by and adopt one of our dogs.”
For more information about the car show or Howl at the Moon 5K, visit www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org. You might also want to mark your calendars for Oct. 13 and the Humane Society’s popular Food and Wine Festival. More information on that event will be available soon.
Wizard of Oz
One of the most beloved films of all time comes to the stage in July. The Waco Civic Theatre, in collaboration with the Waco ISD fine arts department will present “The Wizard of Oz” July 19-29 at the Waco High Performing Arts Center.
This will be their third collaborative production.
“I think we get better at collaborating each year, and had we not achieved a level of comfort and a feeling that we were successful, we wouldn't have attempted something as grand as ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” said Eric Shephard, executive director of Waco Civic Theatre.
“I think we have hit our stride as collaborators, and Waco High has been such a great partner. They’ve enabled us to reach a larger pool of actors, tackle larger projects, and have more impact in our community. We are working with dedicated, smart, capable people, and I hope greater Waco can be told that story -- the school and the district are successful, and are employing great folks and producing some wonderful young people.”
Lauren Mikeal Weber is directing the show, which will feature an enormous cast and amazing technical elements.
“As one would expect, there are multiple versions of ‘Wizard of Oz,’” she said. “We chose to do the RSC version because it is closest to the movie. According to the Library of Congress, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (from 1939) is the most-watched film ever, so we wanted to perform the version that has the most loved characters and recognizable songs.”
The show has been double-cast to take advantage of all the talent Waco holds. Lauren said she easily could have done a triple or even quadruple cast. Native Wacoan Kaleigh Huser has been cast as Dorothy, a role she will share with Evie Kunch, a Baylor student majoring in theater.
“Playing such an iconic role is both exciting and daunting,” Kaleigh said. “Dorothy is such a well-known character that I have to make sure I’m being authentic with my character choices while still bringing the same heart and charm the original movie had. At the same time, it’s a lot of fun getting to choose my own interpretation of the iconic character. Dorothy is in almost every number, so it’s a lot to take on, but it’s a lot of fun.”
“I love Dorothy’s compassion and empathy for others,” Evie said. “‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’ has been one of my favorite songs for so long, and I’m excited to be able to sing that.”
In addition to Kaleigh and Evie, the cast features Cathy Hawes as Aunt Em, Piers Bateman as Uncle Henry, Henry Beard and Bill Selby as Cowardly Lion/Zeke, Chris Coley and Jonah Hardt and Tinman/Hickory, Reagan Seiler and Joey Tamayo as Scarecrow/Hunk, Kristi Humphreys as Wicked Witch of the West/Miss Almira Gulch, Amanda Chauncey as Glinda and John Tripp as the Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel. The cast also contains a large ensemble.
The scale of the production could be daunting, but the challenge seems well in hand by Lauren and Erik.
“We’re incorporating flying effects, blue screen video, live action, around 100 actors, costumes in the hundreds, and the combining of the artistic vision of a large creative team, Erik said. “It’s as big an undertaking as we’ve ever attempted.”
Lauren concurs.
“This is the first show I have directed with live animals in it, so that is an exciting challenge,” she said. “We also can’t forget the magic of flying. Since the script was adapted from the movie, locations change often and quickly. Cory Garrett (Waco High’s brilliant technical director) came up with an interesting concept to accommodate the many needs of our set. There are a lot of moving pieces to put together, but we have a fantastic team and I am excited to follow the yellow brick road and see these designs come to life. Children and flying and dogs, oh my!”
For more information including tickets, visit wacocivictheatre.org.