When my husband, Alan, was in Navy pilot training, he was stationed in Pensacola. Also stationed there were the fabulous Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flying squadron. Often we would see the planes roaring overhead practicing their maneuvers and they never failed to thrill.
The Blue Angels will bring their incredible performance to the Heart of Texas Air Show and Waco for the first time in over 30 years. Their only appearance in Central and North Texas in 2018, the Blues will showcase the best of our U.S. military and the most exciting in-the-air dynamics that will have you on the edge of your seat. The airshow will be held on April 7-8 at the Texas State Technical College Airport.
The Blue Angels team was formed in 1946, and currently flies the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The pilots are known for their death-defying flying in tight formations at speeds up to 700 mph, performing air aerobatics such as loops and rolls in their distinctive navy and yellow-colored aircraft. The “Fat Albert” C-130 Hercules serves as the logistics and transport aircraft for the unit. Fat Albert has always been a fan favorite at Blue Angels airshows. It also features a jet-assisted takeoff.
Also debuting this year will be the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team, which have been out of airshows since 2011, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team, which will deliver the U.S. flag during opening ceremonies and jump later in the show in full combat gear.
Spanky Gallaway, announcer of the Red Bull Air Races and an aerobatic pilot on the U.S. Aerobatic Competition Team, will be your host to everything in the air and he'll fly, too. Additionally, the Trojan Phlyers Demo Team, a group of highly decorated combat veterans, will fly their precision aerobatic performances in their T-28 Trojan Warbirds. Internationally renowned Breitling aerobatic pilot David Martin will fly his CAP 232 in gyroscopic maneuvers as well as flying the P-51 Mustang. Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys are back with death-defying flying. Kate Kyer brings the aviatrix touch with her aerobatic performance in a Pitts S-2B.
Debby Standefer, president and CEO of the Heart of Texas Airshow, said spectators also can wander through food concessions, many exhibits, vendors and activities.
“We will have a huge area for kids,” she said. “Children and adults will enjoy the Air Force Performance Lab, which is a virtual-reality experience that includes a flight simulator and a pull-up bar challenge. This year, we also will have reserved flight-line seating for an additional price, as well as VIP seating under a tent.”
Gates open at 9 a.m. each day with the airshow beginning at noon. A number of ticket packages are available. For more information, visit heartoftexasairshow.com.
Providence Style Show
I don’t like MRIs. I practically need an elephant tranquilizer to get in one. But I learned there is new technology that makes the patient experience much easier while providing doctors with the highest-quality images for diagnostics. Waco will soon have that technology.
Ascension Providence plans to create the Providence Advanced MRI Center, which will be the most advanced MRI center in Waco. With philanthropic support from the Providence Foundation, the center will house a state-of-the-art GE 1.5T Artist MR Scanner. Proceeds from the foundation’s 27th annual Champagne Luncheon and Style Show will go toward purchasing the machine, add-on components and enhancements, and creating a patient-centered experience.
“The uniqueness of the Providence Advanced MRI Center will be more than having fancy machines that can do amazing things,” said Dr. Howard Klaskin, radiologist at Providence MRI Center. “It is the synergies realized when focusing on providing an unrivaled patient experience in combination with advanced technology in the hands of experienced, dedicated personnel.
“The investment in the patient experience will be difficult to replicate since many healthcare facilities consider these things frivolous and difficult to quantify in an increasingly bottom-line industry. By resisting that type of thinking, the outcomes are maximized for all parties, especially the patient.”
MRIs are the safest way to get the most advanced images for diagnostic purposes, and image quality is extremely important so that medical professionals can effectively diagnosis patient issues, Klaskin said. This new technology will increase the image quality and decrease imaging time. The center will also feature a breast health component allowing breast MRI and breast biopsy capabilities.
The MR Scanner will have the largest entry in Waco at 70 centimeters, which helps to ease anxieties associated with claustrophobia, and it can scan patients weighing up to 500 pounds. Silent Scan Technology, a noise-reduction software, will emit noises comparable to background sounds instead of the jackhammer sound most MRIs make. The scanner will be housed in a GE Caring Suite, a room complete with soothing sounds, images and music.
During an MRI exam, the patient will be able to choose his or her own ambiance through colored lighting and by selecting soothing images and sounds. Patients will even be able to bring their own device to play their favorite music or videos during the procedure, which can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour and a half.
From elegant evening gowns to distressed denim, the Providence Foundation Champagne Luncheon and Style Show has what you’re looking for from Waco’s best chic boutiques. The show will take place April 6, in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
The models hit the catwalk at noon showing styles from casual, resort wear, business, after-hours and formal wear. The models, both male and female, will showcase fashions from ADORN Boutique, The Bear Mountain, Courtney’s Boutique, Dillard’s, Formela the Beauty Boutique, Fox & Gray, G2 by Georgio’s, Mainstream Boutique, Matilda Jane Clothing, Moo’s Boutique, Prefontaine, Roots Boutique, Elevate at The Findery, Wildflower Boutique and Wildland Supply Co. KWTX broadcaster Julie Hays will serve as emcee.
Additionally, a Kendra Scott booth will display its latest spring collection and there will be drawings for door prizes from several of the retailers.
The foundation also will hold its popular luxury raffle for a $3,000 NuGenesis Medical Spa gift certificate, a Louis Vuitton purse, a $1,000 Dillard’s gift card, and a piece of jewelry from Boozer’s Jewelers. Luxury raffle tickets can be purchased one for $20 or six for $100.
Tickets to the Champagne Luncheon and Style Show cost $65 each or $520 for a table of eight. For more information, contact Paige Corley, Providence Foundation events coordinator, at 751-4717 or paige.corley@ascension.org.
Crawfish for CASA
Friday the 13th might be considered unlucky, but a local nonprofit group believes the date will be a lucky one this year. CASA of McLennan County will hold its fourth annual Crawfish for CASA at 7 p.m. April 13 at Downtown 301 Event Center.
“I might be biased, but I think this is probably the most fun event of the year,” said Bryan Fonville, who is chairing the shindig. “Crawfish for CASA has a different vibe than other events. You can tell that from the number of people who are on the dance floor.”
The dance floor figures to be crowded this year since the Spazmatics will once again provide the music. The ’80s cover band will perform great tunes from the decade, from “Whip It” to “Burning Down the House” to music from The Clash. Additionally, there will be a silent auction … and let’s not forget the food.
Crawfish brought in from Louisiana by Blanek’s Catering will boil away. For those who don’t like the little freshwater crustaceans, there will be plenty of chicken and sausage gumbo. Trojan Cork and Keg will provide all the cooling beverages you want.
Proceeds go toward strengthening and supporting abused and neglected children in our community. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, relies on volunteers to serve as CASA volunteers. A CASA volunteer is appointed to a child and gets to know him or her while speaking to everyone involved in the child’s life, including family members, teachers, doctors, lawyers and social workers.
The information they gather and their recommendations help the court make informed decisions. CASA volunteers commit to a child until the case is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home.
Anna Futral became executive director of CASA last May and has worked on intentional recruitment of volunteers.
“We currently serve about 120 kids, but we have over 600 kids in foster care in the county,” she said. “So we need volunteers. We want to give these children positive role models.”
Mandi DuPuy serves on the CASA board. A trained social worker, she was with Child Protective Services when CASA was starting out in the county. “Over the years I have watch the local organization and how it has grown,” DuPuy said. “I think Anna is creating good visibility for CASA and we are slowly chipping away at the number of kids who need an advocate.
“I know not everyone can be a foster parent, but CASA can help move children through the system quicker and can be that extra set of eyes and ears to help the momentum of the case.”
TFNB Your Bank for Life will serve as presenting sponsor this year’s Crawfish for CASA. Tickets for the event cost $125 or $1,000 for a table for 10. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit casaforeverychild.org.
Cattle Baron Events
Cattle Baron’s Ball, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will move to an early June date this year and will get back to its roots as a casual western party where guests will feel free to wear jeans and boots. Before the big party rolls around, local residents can participate in a number of feeder events in April and May.
The inaugural Bluff for a Cure, a poker tournament, will take place April 19 at the Phoenix Ballroom while Shoot for a Cure will return to Weber’s Shooting Range in Troy on April 21. The 13th annual Couture for Cancer style show will be held May 10.
“A lot of people can’t make it to Cattle Baron’s Ball but still want to support our mission. These feeder events appeal to a lot of people. Our style show is very well established but mostly women attend. We wanted to host some events that also would bring in men,” said Robyn Trippe, development manager, distinguished events for the American Cancer Society’s South Region.
“These events are even more appropriate because our focus is on male cancers; particularly prostate and testicular cancer,” she said.
Rarely talked about, these two cancers affect millions of men each year. With early detection, they are both treatable with very good prognoses. Education on early screening for these particular types of cancers is crucial to radically decreasing the negative effects they bring to those diagnosed.
Bluff for a Cure will feature a $100 buy-in to compete in the tournament with the option to buy in once more to stay in the game. Plenty of food and drink will be available. Shoot for a Cure patrons will begin at noon and will feature a 10-station sporting clays course. Tickets cost $100 or $400 for a team of four. Top winners at the events will receive prizes.
“Our skeet shoot was a huge success last year,” Robyn said. “We have casino games but not poker at Cattle Baron’s Ball. Each year we have people ask for it to be added so we decided a poker tournament would be fun.”
Guests can fight cancer in style at Couture for Cancer. There will plenty of food and drink while watching men, women and children who have survived cancer showcase Cattle Baron’s fashion trends. Alison Sorley and Tammy Shefa chair this year’s event, which will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deerfield Estates, a beautiful new venue north of the city. Tickets cost $65 or $600 for a table for 10.
Supporters of the ACS can also support the organization through the Bears of Hope program. A $50 donation will purchase an adorable 18-inch Gund teddy bear that will be given to a pediatric cancer patient.
“We sold out of bears last year,” Robyn said. “We presented the first ones to our pediatric models at the style show last year, and when our patrons learned about the program we sold $1,500 worth of bears at the style show alone. Our goal is to purchase and give to the kids at McLane’s Children’s Hospital, but people should know they can purchase a bear for a special person in their own life.”
For more information on these events, visit wacocattlebaronsball.org.
Youth Connection
Youth Connection Inc. will host its 22nd annual conference, “Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others” April 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College Conference Center.
Craig J. Boykin will deliver the keynote presentation, “Make Life Count.” In it, he will discuss how he overcame a challenging upbringing to go from a GED to a Ph.D.
Renowned as a speaker, author, community activist and mentor, Boykin has risen to the national stage by delivering his inspirational message which tells people how to shake off mediocrity and live up to their greatness. He is one of the nation’s leading authorities in understanding and stimulating human potential, utilizing a powerful delivery and newly emerging insights to teach, inspire and channel people to new levels of achievement.
Boykin also will lead “Why My Horse Doesn’t Drink,” a session on developing leadership skills, and “Teamwork Makes Your Dreams Work,” in which he guides listeners with examples to help make teamwork beneficial for those working with others, whether in business, education, church or one’s personal life.
In addition to Boykin the conference will feature Dr. Jimmy Dorrell as a morning breakout presenter. Jimmy’s presentation will focus on the importance of working “with” instead of “for” the poor and marginalized.
“This year’s speakers will bring timely and usable information to the conference attendees,” said Carolyn Nichols, Youth Connection executive director.
“This is an exceptional conference designed to provide new insights and skills for professionals in a variety of fields. It will provide beneficial information for those working in business, education, church or their personal life. There is no other training opportunity like this conference offered in the community.”
Since 1988, Youth Connection Inc. has worked in Waco, McLennan County and the surrounding community to help young people overcome obstacles and influences that place them at risk. Youth Connection coordinates the “Real Care Baby” infant simulators, a fetal alcohol syndrome mannequin and shaken- and drug-affected “baby” programs, the teen mother hospital visitation program, the “Too Cool For Trouble” after-school program and other youth-related services.
The registration fee is $75, which includes lunch and program materials. A special $20 student fee is available with current student ID. Continuing Education credits will be available for an additional $10. The conference is approved for social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists and any other group that will accept the conference as CE for that individual. For more information, call 202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.
Games Day
Do you like to play games like bridge, mahjong or bunko? Would you like to help preserve Waco history? You can actually do both by attending the East Terrace Luncheon and Games Day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 at the MCC Conference Center.
Reservations are required. The cost is $40. Proceeds from the event will help with restoration and maintenance of the historic house museum. For more information, call Cindy Smith at 664-8876.