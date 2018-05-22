The television season comes to an official end tonight on a pretty old-fashioned note. A winner of the 36th season of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) is crowned as the contrived shenanigans on Ghost Island come to an end. A live reunion show follows (9 p.m., TV-PG).
If somebody had told me back in 2003 that “Survivor” and “American Idol” would still loom large as the 2018 TV season concluded, I would be surprised. If they had predicted a “new” “Roseanne” and “Murphy Brown,” I’d be a tad depressed.
Of course, nobody in 2003 would probably have predicted the rise of Netflix and other streaming services as the creative driving force in television programming.
The big theme we can take away from the just-concluded season and the just-announced 2018-19 fall lineup is that networks have all but given up on finding new and younger viewers. Television used to be about getting the audience you could until you reached the audience you wanted. Now networks are fighting over the slices of a diminishing and aging demographic pie. So networks swap series (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Idol” and “Last Man Standing”) and leave the creative approach to the streaming services.
Benson tries to defuse a hostage crisis on the two-hour season finale of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). “SVU” and all three of Dick Wolfe’s “Chicago” series will return to NBC next year.
How long has Wolfe been the backbone of NBC’s schedule? Way back in 2000, I reviewed an NBC comedy called “M.Y.O.B.” It starred Katharine Towne as a cranky teen runaway cared for by Lauren Graham, who played her aunt. I bring it up only because one of the teen’s memorable rants was how much NBC depended on “Law & Order” and spinoffs. Some things never change
Season finales
- The bidding war for the company heats up on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Alfre Woodard and Forest Whitaker guest-star
- The group’s future remains uncertain on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Andy’s departure for college puts Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang at an emotional crossroads in the 2010 Pixar comedy “Toy Story 3” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G)
- “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) wraps up its 36th season documenting efforts to save the pangolin, considered the most trafficked animal in the world
Cult choice
A cocktail-swilling Manhattan couple (William Powell and Myrna Loy) become amateur detectives in the 1934 comedy “The Thin Man” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
James ponders his future on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Hope takes drastic measures on “The Originals” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
Late night
Dulce Sloan is showcased on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Jason Bateman, Stephen King and Jim James are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS)
