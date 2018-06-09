Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards (7 p.m., CBS), celebrating the best of Broadway over the past year. Both have been nominated for recent Tonys, Bareilles for the score to “Waitress” and Groban for his performance in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
Never a big ratings winner, the Tony Awards are very special for theater fans. But how much does Broadway matter to the rest of us? To popular culture? How many songs from Broadway musicals have topped the charts over the past half-century? How many times did “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell use the word “cabaret” as a pejorative?
A recent appreciation of the 75th anniversary of “Oklahoma!” by Todd S. Purdum in The New York Times called the musical the “Hamilton” of its time. I’m not sure the comparison is apt. He cites an anecdote by war correspondent John Hersey of American combat soldiers in Sicily in 1943 breaking into “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” in their foxholes. Are today’s soldiers deployed around the globe humming tunes from “Hamilton” or “Dear Evan Hansen” in their barracks?
It’s rather telling that the kinds of musicals that have been adapted for live TV events over the past several years tend to be old standards like “Grease” and “The Sound of Music.” Next year, NBC will present a live version of “Hair,” a musical that debuted a half-century ago.
This past season, NBC made a pointed effort to drag contemporary musical theater into prime time. Ultimately, “Rise” and its tale of a high school drama club’s production of “Spring Awakening” sank under the weight of its own self-importance. “Smash,” NBC’s sudsy 2012 backstage tale of the making of a Broadway musical, never really thrived.
Perhaps TV’s healthiest relationship to “new” musicals is in the musical episodes that long-running series produce, particularly toward the end of their run when the talent seem to have done everything else. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Scrubs,” “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Psych” have all presented musical episodes, often as cheeky send-ups. Those efforts parallel the rise of musicals like “The Producers” from Mel Brooks and “The Book of Mormon” from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, both hit Broadway shows from non-Broadway talent, affectionate parodies of musical theater tradition.
Arguably, television’s greatest contribution to contemporary Broadway can be summed up in two words and an ampersand. Bit parts and cameos on the New York-based “Law & Order” franchise have kept hundreds, if not thousands, of actors employed between shows.
- “Claws” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-MA) enters its second season in a beauty salon knee-deep in criminal intrigue. Filled with larger-than-life characters, this is a classic case of cluttering up a potentially likable series with layers of mob intrigue and violence.
It’s hardly alone. “Barry” did a great comedic job of sending up the pretenses of an actors’ studio. Why did its central character need to be a mob hitman, a psychopathic killer? “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concerns an ailing patriarch and his insecure brood eager for his attention and blessing. In short, the stuff of great drama. Why does HBO think we’ll only watch if it concerns billionaires?
At a time when there is more TV (and great TV) than ever, too many shows seem to clamor for our attention with tales of the super-rich, superheroes or the hyperviolent. As if mere human stories were not enough.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): an interview with Brad Parscale, digital media director for the Trump campaign; a profile of international street artist “JR.”
- The series conclusion of “Carriers at War” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) showcases the new USS Ford, noted for its technology and infamous price tag
- .
- Emma discovers the bar’s real worth on the season finale of “Vida” (7:30 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN) visits Berlin.
- Madison takes a stand on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Bianca is refused service at a gay bar serving only “real” men on “Pose” (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
The Kardashians play “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A future Lisa recalls forgettable birthdays on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Ghosted” (Fox, TV-PG), bugging out (7:30 p.m.), cold water from the top (8:30 p.m.) ... Comics face off on “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Three cinematic takes on Peter’s termination on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Celebrities are asked “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
