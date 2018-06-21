As comfortable as an old slipper, “The Great British Baking Show” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) returns. PBS is importing the fifth season, which first aired in 2014 and has not yet been seen in the United States. It features original judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, two baking icons who are now as familiar to American fans of British TV as the stars of “Doc Martin” and “Midsomer Murders.”
Episodes will be available to stream on PBS.org the morning after broadcast.
Far from the sensibilities of “The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix begins streaming “Cooking on High” (TV-MA). This show claims to be the very first competitive cooking series to feature marijuana as an ingredient. But for the buds, it’s not unlike every other cooking show to emerge since “Iron Chef.”
Two professional chefs cook for a panel of two and incorporate marijuana oils, butters, leaves or buds into their dishes. The first two “judges” are a comedian and a rapper who both admit to having indulged before they arrived on the set. Their patter is predictably self-involved. A marijuana expert arrives to discuss the most active ingredient and its attributes and suitability for inclusion in a light lunch.
While the chefs and the expert appear to be having an informed conversation about this new frontier of cuisine, the guest judges seem thoroughly stuck in stoner comedy mode a la Cheech and Chong.
With an increasing number of states legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana, expect more series like “Cooking on High.” It remains to be seen if a libertarian approach to marijuana consumption will produce a culture worth talking or thinking about. Or at least one reflected on television.
- Also streaming on Netflix beginning today: Season two of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (TV-MA).
- One of the goofier variations on the treasure-hunt reality series, “Cooper’s Treasure” (8:02 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) enters its second season. The series has a rather audacious premise. Adventurer Darrell Miklos claims to have a map based on observations made by Project Mercury astronaut Gordon Cooper during his 122-hour orbit in 1963. According to legend (and this show) he observed dark objects in the waters of the Caribbean that may have been shipwrecks.
- There’s no escaping the topic of immigration, dominating headlines, social media and conversations all week.
The documentary “This Is Home” (7 p.m., Epix, TV-PG) follows four Syrian refugee families as they assimilate in the United States. A winner at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
“Vice” (6:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14) looks at the nearly 4 million U.S.-born children whose parents remain undocumented and live in the shadow of deportation. “Vice” also embeds a correspondent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
- The CW repeats the special “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” (7 p.m., r, TV-PG), surveying the impact of J.K. Rowling’s books since the first “Potter” novel arrived in 1997.
- A scientist develops technology with deadly potential on “Quantico” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
