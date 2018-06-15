What do networks do after the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final are over? Go back to the 1990s!
ABC repeats “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story” (8 p.m.), revisiting the scandal that rocked the 1994 Winter Olympics, sparked a media firestorm and resulted in the most-watched sporting event of the decade.
The “feud” between Harding and Nancy Kerrigan was custom-made for tabloid culture and seemed like something out of a tawdry novel. Kerrigan was portrayed as “classy” and serene, while Harding was seen as an inelegant striver from the wrong side of the tracks. Americans couldn’t get enough of the contrasts between these two ice skaters.
NBC airs the thriller “Jurassic Park” (7 p.m.) 25 years after its June 1993 release. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film showcased the revolution in digital technology that changed the very nature of moviemaking and audiences’ cinematic experience.
It’s interesting to note that Samuel L. Jackson appears in a fairly minor role. This was before his memorable turn in “Pulp Fiction” or his appearances in the “Star Wars” franchise, which helped make him the actor with the highest all-time box-office draw. Films featuring Jackson have grossed more than $5 billion.
Spoiler alert: Jackson’s “Jurassic Park” character, Ray Arnold, comes to a gruesome end pretty early in the proceedings. Back then, “the black guy” was often the first to die. But you really know he’s a goner because he smokes. Films have gotten more violent since “Jurassic Park,” but smoking has become a taboo.
How big was “Jurassic Park”? When Tonya Harding performed at the Women’s Figure Skating competition at the 1994 Winter Games, she skated to John Williams’ theme song from the digital dinosaur movie.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (7 p.m., Fox).
- Eric must save a plane from a suicidal pilot on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- An engaged couple didn’t count on the groom-to-be’s “Psycho Ex-Girlfriend” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Manhattan’s most eligible bachelor falls for the woman hired to untangle his two left feet in the 2018 romance “Love at First Dance” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “Ghost Adventures” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG) enters its 16th season visiting a California hotel with a dark past.
- Dr. Brown attends to elephants in Thailand on “Vet Gone Wild: Even Wilder” (9 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).
Series notes
Cold weather gaffes on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS).
