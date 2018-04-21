Betsy Pittman, Texas Department of Transportation district landscape architect, unveils Chisholm Trail marker Saturday during a ceremony at the Waco Suspension Bridge. Three markers for the historical cattle trail were dedicated, two on the ends of the bridge and one at the McLennan County Courthouse. TxDOT bought 44 original markers and has been replacing ones that have disappeared over the years. It is rededicating them in 22 counties along the Chisholm Trail, which ran in Texas from Brownsville to the Red River. Historians estimate cowboys drove 5 million longhorns up trail from 1867 to 1885. About 20 people turned out in drizzling rain to attend the ceremony, including State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, and Kenneth Brittain, chairman of the McLennan County Historical Commission.