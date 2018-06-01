DEAR READERS: With warm summer weather, it’s great to be outside. Walking the dog is easy and fun, but what about walking the cat? Can you train your cat to walk on a leash? The answer may surprise you: it’s yes!
The method is similar to training your dog — lots of patience and positive reinforcement. First, fit the cat for a harness, and let him wear it around the house to get comfortable. He probably won’t like the harness at first (this is where patience comes in!).
After a few days, leash the cat and take him into the fenced backyard. Once the cat adjusts to being outside and on a leash, move to the front yard and slowly down the street. The cat will be experiencing all sorts of stimulating smells, sights and sounds.
Let him take it all in. — Heloise
P.S. Safety is always No. 1; watch for dogs and predators.
DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I read in your column to squeeze the microwave popcorn bag before popping so it will all pop. I have updated that to running a butter knife over the outside of the bag to break apart the kernels. Great result — 99 percent pops! Also, the bag states that it will pop in less than four minutes. I have experimented, and 2:20 works great. — Barbara S., via email
Microwaves can vary, everybody; watch the popcorn closely. When there’s no more popping, stop! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My hint to keep brown sugar usable: Put in individual zippered “snack” bags and tuck back into the cardboard box and freeze. It can be thawed in five minutes or less. — Annette in Roswell, New Mexico
