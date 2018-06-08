DEAR READERS: What is a nocturnal animal? Nocturnal animals are specially adapted to be active at night, with heightened hearing and sense of smell, and sharp eyesight. Raccoons, possums, skunks, owls and foxes are nocturnal animals.
What if you see one during the day? It’s usually no cause for alarm. The animal probably is just looking for food, especially if she has babies — and nocturnal animals prey on animals that are diurnal, or active during the day.
If the animal is acting oddly, don’t approach it; it may be ill. Call your police department’s nonemergency number or the animal-control officer, and you will be given further instructions. — Heloise
P.S. Don’t approach any wild animal; enjoy the beauty and mystery from afar.
DEAR HELOISE: As much as I love my cat, the chore I dread is cleaning the cat box. To make it easier, I buy perforated liners. A whole box of 24 liners goes in the cat box. I pull up one liner at a time to sift the litter, and throw out the used liner. That way I don’t have to scoop! — Grace H., Burbank, California
DEAR HELOISE: When I get my coffee to go in the morning, it usually spills in my car because the lid has an opening. I put a second lid on the cup, with the opening on the other side.
The coffee stays hotter, and no leakage. — John L., Naugatuck, Connecticut
