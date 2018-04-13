DEAR READERS: Does your dog miss you when you’re at work? Of course! But this can be extreme. Your dog may feel nervous and anxious, may pace back and forth in one area, may bark and cry (the neighbors will let you know!), may go potty indoors or may tear up pillows and chew on the door frame. These are symptoms of separation anxiety, and you can help.
Here are some hints, from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org):
- Get your dog accustomed to being alone by leaving for very short periods of time (no more than a few minutes), and gradually build up to longer sessions.
- Give your dog a “busy toy” (a puzzle that has to be “solved,” and usually has a treat inside) right when you leave.
- Be calm when you’re leaving, and calm when you come home.
- Don’t scold or punish; your dog is afraid.
- Talk to your veterinarian about separation anxiety. In extreme cases, there are even medications that can help.
Finally, remember that your dog loves you and wants to be with you; if it’s possible, take your pooch with you!
Shelter dogs seem to have separation anxiety worse than other pets.
DEAR HELOISE: In addition to my regular salt and pepper shakers, I keep another larger shaker with a mixture of half salt and half pepper (the ratio can be adjusted). This larger shaker gets used the most! — Marilyn F., The Villages, Florida
DEAR HELOISE: How can I use shampoo that I don’t like? — Jerry C., Little Rock, Arkansas
Jerry, shampoo makes a great laundry pre-treater. It can help remove oily stains and paint. Mix baking soda with shampoo to make chrome sparkle. Shampoo can clean hairbrushes and combs, too!
©2018 King Features