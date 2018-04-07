OVERTON — Gophers can be a nuisance to hay and livestock producers, and springtime is a good time to address them, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Gopher burrowing can cause damage to equipment and livestock injuries, said Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton. The rodents also can damage crops by covering available forage and by consuming plant roots and vegetation.
“We see more gophers in the sandy soils of East Texas,” she said. “The soil is easier to burrow and build mounds and tunnel systems. Gophers can cause significant issues in a pasture if they’re not controlled. Their mounds can be rough on equipment.”
Control operations should be conducted during the spring and fall when gophers are most active near the surface, according to AgriLife Extension.
The strategies to address gophers in hay pastures differs slightly to control methods around a home because of the size and scale of the area to cover, Corriher-Olson said.
Homeowners can deploy a variety of methods including trapping and pesticide. Pesticide is the most effective method when it comes to treating pastures, she said.
“Most producers will use a Diphacinone-based product,” she said. “Products are usually treated grain or sorghum.”
There are various methods to apply the pesticide, Corriher-Olson said. No Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator license is required to utilize products used on gophers, but users should be mindful to keep the product away from other wildlife and grazing livestock.
“The product needs to be placed in the tunnel system for effectiveness and to prevent birds, pets and other animals from consuming the product,” she said.
Bait injection equipment can apply the product. Manual injection equipment can also place bait in tunnels.
“Dealing with gophers can be tricky,” Corriher-Olson said. “They rarely are seen, but mounds and tunnels are a good indication of their presence. They are a pest that could take some persistence and multiple applications in different locations to be controlled successfully.”