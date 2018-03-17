If you ever come across an injured wild animal like a bird or squirrel, it’s good to know how to safely transport it to a wildlife rehabilitation center. Supplies for animal rescue can be kept in your car or are easily sourced wherever you might be. Start with a well-ventilated box; just punch some small holes into a cardboard box to allow airflow. Line the box with soft towels and/or newspaper, then drape a towel over the top of the box, which helps keep the injured animal calm. A local veterinary practice can help or direct you to a nearby wildlife rehabilitation center.
© 2018 Danny Seo