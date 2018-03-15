If you see a cat and wonder if it’s a stray or feral, there’s one thing you can do: Check out its ears. Often, when a cat is neutered, a painless procedure is done to its right ear that gives it a small notch or tip. It’s designed to inform the public that this cat has in fact been neutered, is likely not feral and has a home. If a cat does not have a notch, there is a high likelihood it’s a stray. Humanely trapping and bringing the stray cat to a veterinarian to neuter helps control the cat population.
