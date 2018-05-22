When a southeast Texas high schooler killed 10 people and injured 13 more in a shooting rampage on Friday, he was using his father’s legally owned firearms: a shotgun and a .38 revolver, authorities say.
That detail has made questions about how kids get their parents’ guns — and arguments about the importance of secure gun storage — top of mind in the days following the Santa Fe High School mass slaying that directed national attention to a Galveston County school of about 1,400 students. And after offering his prayers, those were the first two points Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made at a press conference Friday afternoon.
“What can we do now?” Patrick asked, standing in front of the school that witnessed the atrocity. “One, if you’re a parent and you own guns, lock your guns safely away. Your children should not be able, or anyone else, to get your legally owned guns. ... This is one big step we can take.”
Texas already has a law aimed at keeping parents’ legally owned guns away from their children, but it failed to prevent Friday’s shooting for several reasons — the most important of which, said state Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, is that it’s “reactive, not proactive.”
Texas law allows prosecutors to go after parents whose children gain access to their loaded firearms, but it’s one of the weaker ones among the 27 states with a child-access prevention law.
Eleven states require gun owners to lock their guns securely in the first place instead of just holding them accountable after any breaches of that security.
King, the chairman of the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee, said he recognizes the need to tackle the problem from the front end. But he also pointed out the downside of laws that require locking up guns: “If you hear someone breaking your glass or kicking in the door at night, you don’t have time to run and get the keys and unlock a vault device,” he said.
Authorities have not made clear how the guns the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, obtained from his father were stored or whether he had routine access to them. Regardless, his family would not be liable under Texas law, which, unlike some other states, applies only to children under 17.
Texas law is less stringent than prevention laws in other states both because of its lower age requirement and because it penalizes only adults whose guns are loaded when accessed by children. In other states parents can be penalized when unloaded guns and ammunition are accessible separately.
Safe storage laws vary widely among the 11 states that have them. The strongest is in Massachusetts, where all firearms must be stored with a lock. In other states, that provision is only required under certain circumstances, such as if a gun owner lives with a person who is ineligible to possess firearms.
A two-year study of U.S. gun laws conducted by the RAND Corporation, a public policy research organization, found that child-access prevention laws reduce suicide rates as well as accidental deaths and injuries. Evidence that such laws reduced mass shootings and violent crime was “inconclusive,” the study said.