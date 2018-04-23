Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in South Waco in which multiple shots were fired but no one was reported injured.
Police report that gunfire began about 11:35 p.m. in the area of South 22nd Street and Park Avenue. Shots were fired from a dark SUV with three people inside, aimed a residence at 2217 Park Ave., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
At least four men at the home returned fire, he said.
The shooting continued through the neighborhood for about two blocks, Swanton said. Multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons were recovered from the yard and streets.
The investigation continues, but Swanton reported no one initially was willing to cooperate with police.
Missing woman found
A 26-year-old with a mental health disability has been located after police reported her missing last week.
The Waco Police Department had alerted the news media April 16 that Erica Guevara was missing. Police at the time said she left her home in the 2600 block of Bosque Boulevard on April 10 and had not returned.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday that the woman has been reunited with her family.
“She is safe and family is extremely grateful for this community’s help in locating her,” he said in a news release.