Baylor University students line up Thursday for the Free Farmers Market next to Moody Library on campus. Nearly 1,000 students shopped at the market, which a group of faculty, administrators and students schedule once per semester to address the hidden problem of food insecurity on campus. Family of Faith Worship Center teamed with the Central Texas Food Bank to provide 40,000 pounds of food.
