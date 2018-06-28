EscapeRoomsigns.jpg

After the 60 minutes of playing time is up, participants can choose funny signs from a wall to indicate their success or failure in a group photo. Erik Barnes grabs the Grumpy Cat face and is joined by (from left) Charlotte Lewis, Briana Barnes and Shannon Lewis.

 Photo by Jerry Larson

711 Washington Ave., Waco

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

About: Waco Escape Rooms’ move from its original location on Lake Air Drive to its downtown spot has been a great change, says owner Cory Dickman. While it has the same numbers of rooms as the old place, they are larger, upgraded and there’s still space to grow. A fifth escape room should open in August. “It will have a different feel than the other ones,” he said, but kept mum on other details. Being downtown, the business is seeing people coming over to play after touring the Silos at Magnolia and gets to collaborate with neighboring businesses. Booking is done online and costs $20 per person to play.

Online: wacoescaperooms.com

EscapeRoommaze.jpg

Briana Barnes (left) and Charlotte Lewis, both 16 and from Euless, try to figure out the maze in the Waco Room, one of four escape rooms available. They came with parents to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos, but didn’t stay long because of the heat and decided to give the indoor Waco Escape Rooms a go.

